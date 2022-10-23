5 Best Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat & Get Toned Waist

If you have been hitting the gym and taking all the right steps to reduce belly fat but not seeing results, it could be because of the lack of quality exercises in your routine.

If you need to lose weight fast, try the following exercises to reduce belly fat and get a toned waist:

Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat and get Toned Waist

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Plank

Planks are one of the best exercises for toning the belly and building core strength. It’s important to note that you should only hold the plank for 30 seconds to a minute; aim for 3-5 reps a day, and do them 2-3 times per week.

Planks work the hip flexors, abdominals, obliques (side muscles), lower back, and shoulders all at once. To make this exercise more challenging, try adding some variations: knee tucks or leg lifts are great additions.

To do planks, follow these steps:

Lie down on the floor, and bring your arms under your chest.

Lift up, and extend your toes out behind you.

Flex your torso, and hold it in as you keep the body parallel to the floor.

Hold this position for 30 seconds or as long as you can.

#2 V-up

V-ups are an advanced core exercise that're a progression of the standard crunch. They can help you build abs and get stronger in the midsection, while also toning up your waist.

Here's how you can do them:

Lie on the floor with your hands by your sides and legs extended.

Pulling in your abs, lift both legs up offthe floor, and bring them together, and return to starting position.

Repeat this motion for 15-20 repetitions without stopping or resting between each rep. If you can't do at least 15 reps per set, use a lighter resistance band or add more resistance with a weight plate against one foot as you perform each rep.

Repeat 2-3 times per week for optimal results

#3 Side Plank

The side plank is a great exercise for strengthening the muscles in the core and lower body.

Here's how it's done:

Lie down on your side, and rest one forearm on the floor.

Support your body by propping up on your side.

Hold the position for as long as you can.

#4 Bodyweight Squat

Bodyweight squats are a great way to train the lower body, strengthen the core and improve balance. They're especially useful for strengthening the glutes, which can help tighten your waistline.

To do them:

Stand with feet hip-width apart and toes pointed forward or out slightly (about 10 degrees).

Bend your knees till they make a 90-degree angle. The thighs should be parallel to the floor and hips squeezed back.

Keep your chest lifted, shoulders back, and head in line with spine throughout the movement.

Do not let it fall forward, or lift up as you go down into the squat position — that could cause injury.

#5 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are an incredible way to build a lean body, shed some calories, and build an impressive physique.

Here's how they're done:

Start in a plank position with your hands on the floor under your shoulders, toes on a pad or towel, and core tight.

Raise one foot off the ground by lifting it up towards the ceiling as if you were trying to step on an imaginary step above you with that foot.

Your other leg should be straight out behind you for balance and should stay there throughout each repetition (you don’t want to start swinging). Lower back down, and repeat for ten reps (five per side).

Rest 60–90 seconds between sets; 3-5 sets is recommended before moving on to another exercise (e.g., abdominal crunches).

Takeaway

The aforementioned workouts to reduce belly fat and get a toned waist should help you out.

There's no shortage of options when it comes to finding something that works for your body type and fitness level. With the aforementioned exercises in your arsenal, you should have no problem staying on track with your goals.

