5 Best Exercises to Test Your Glute Strength

Most people mostly tend to give more importance to their core and don’t work on their glutes. However, glutes are essential. If your glutes are weak, they can disturb your body balance, posture, and your everyday tasks and entire workout performance. They can reduce the mobility in your hips and strain your lower back, ankles, and knees. Over time, the strain then leads to sore joints, injuries, and tendonitis.

There are two main parts of your glutes: the glute medium, which is near the sides of your hip, and the glute maximus, which is the big part of your buttocks. Either of the parts can be weak and lead to injuries. But how do you know if your glutes are weak?

Here are a few signs that indicate you have weak glutes:

Hip or knee pain

Poor posture

Plantar fasciitis

Blisters

Having said that, if you ever experience any of these symptoms, then it’s time to test your glute strength, and here are some of the best exercises to do the same.

Exercises to test your glute strength

Glutes strengthening exercises are very important (Photo by Gustavo Fring via pexels)

1) Single-Leg Stance Test

Step-by-step instructions:

Start by standing straight with both your hands over your head and palms facing each other.

Now lift your left foot off the floor and try to balance. While doing this, watch the right side of your hips and see if it dips down. If your right hip dips, then it’s a sign of weakness.

Do the same on the opposite side.

Also, try:

Now while you are in the same position, lean to the left side of your body, and see if your right hip dips. Then do the same on the other side.

If your hips dip, it’s another indication that your glutes are weak and need proper work.

Note: make sure you try this test after a hard run to see how your glutes work when tired.

2) Lunge Stretch

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight.

Take a big step forward with your right leg.

Slowly bend your right knee so that your ankle, knee and hip form a 90-degree angle.

Now lower your left knee to the floor, and keep it over your ankle.

Do this on both sides and hold the position for 30 seconds.

Note: Make sure you do this exercise before your workout or after every run to charge your glutes.

3) Hip Hike

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight with your right foot on a box, bench or any elevated surface which is at least 3 to 4 inches high. Your left foot should hang off the edge of the bench.

Keep both your hips at shoulder level and slightly squared forward.

You may place both your hands on your hips for extra balance.

Now keeping your right leg straight, raise your left hip upwards and then use your core and hip to lower your left foot below the bench.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat on both sides with proper balance and control.

4) Single-Leg Deadlift

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart.

Shift your weight to your right leg. Now, keeping your back straight and shoulders back, slightly hinge at your hips. Reach your hand towards the floor and swing your left leg back behind you.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

As you build confidence, hold a medicine ball or weights for an extra challenge.

5) Three-Way Leg Raise

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand on a flat surface with a slight bend in your knees.

Put a resistance band above your knees.

Place both your hands on your hips for proper balance and shift your weight to your right leg by bending your left knee.

Now, in a slow and controlled motion, take your left knee towards your chest and against the band’s resistance, and then take it back to the starting position.

Without keeping your left foot back, take it out to the side and then again take it back to the starting position.

Kick your left foot back and then take it to the starting position.

This is how you complete 1 repetition.

Repeat the same with the other leg.

A strong glute is key to a healthy and strengthened body. So, anytime you feel soreness or stiffness in your body, try out these test exercises discussed above. Doing these simple strength exercises will help you determine if you have a weak glute, and you may then start working on it.

Edited by Sabika