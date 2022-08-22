5 Best Exercises That You Can Do with a Park Bench

If you're looking for a full-body workout that doesn't require equipment, all you need is a park bench. There are plenty of exercises that you can do with it using some creativity. So here's a list of five such moves—plus tips on how to get the most out of them.

Exercises on a Park Bench

Often, exercising is related to fancy gyms or exotic studios. Yet there are several workouts that you can try on a park bench. You can add these during walking or jogging in your neighborhood park for variety and intensity.

1. Dips

Dips are a great way to build the chest and triceps. To perform this exercise, place your hands on the bench and lower yourself until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. With your feet together, lift yourself back up by pushing with your arms until they're straight again. Repeat this motion for as long as you can or until you're too tired to continue. To progress in dips, try using a higher bench or wrapping a towel around each hand so that it doesn't slip during the exercises. For an easier variation on dips, try lifting one foot off the ground.

2. Push-Ups

Push-ups are an effective exercise and can be done anywhere. To perform a push-up, place your hands on the bench and your feet on the ground. Keep your back straight and your core tight. Then, push your body up until your arms are straight before lowering yourself back down to the ground. Repeat this exercise for as many repetitions you want or until you feel like you’ve had enough!

3. Step-Ups

Here's how you should do a step-up:

Step up onto the bench.

Step back down.

Repeat as many times as you'd like, then switch sides. If you're looking to make this exercise challenging, try adding weights in your hands or wearing ankle weights and stepping up with one leg at a time. If you want to make it easier, don't worry about adding any extra weight and simply do step-ups using only your bodyweight for resistance!

4. Bench Press

Set up the bench so that it is perpendicular to the wall.

Lie down on the bench, with your head at the top of the bench and your feet at the bottom (this position is called lying supine).

Grab some dumbbells, just outside of arm’s reach.

Lift the dumbbells off their resting place using both arms, then lower it down toward your chest until they touch lightly against your torso (this is called an incline press).

Press back up again by straightening out both arms and returning to standing erect with maximum effort (this process should be repeated for 10-15 reps before resting).

5. Bulgarian Split Squats

The Bulgarian split squat is a great exercise for people who want an easy way to build up their leg muscles without having to buy expensive equipment. The basic version of this exercise involves standing on one leg while lowering yourself down until your front knee is bent and then standing back up. You can also do the Bulgarian split squat with dumbbells or kettlebells; holding these weights will make the exercise move from being primarily for your legs into working out other parts of your body as well.

All You for a Full Workout Is a Park Bench

A full-body workout doesn't have to be a gym-based affair. You can do a full workout with just a park bench, and it's one of the most versatile equipment ever!

The best thing about working out with a park bench is that there are so many things you can do in it. For example, if you want to focus on your legs, you can use the back of the bench to stand on and do leg lifts. Or if you'd rather work on your core muscles, try doing sit-ups or planks on top of the park bench. And what if push-ups are more your speed when it comes out to working up a sweat? No problem! Just put both hands on either side of the park bench and start moving those arms up and down in a smooth motion until they're burning (but don't stop!).

Conclusion

You might think that you need fancy equipment and expensive machines to get a good workout, but it’s actually possible to do an entire full-body routine with just a park bench. These five exercises are the best ones to start with, but feel free to experiment with others as well. The most important thing when exercising is that you should have fun!

