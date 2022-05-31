5 Best Exercises You Can Do during Your Period

Most women do not feel like exercising when they are in their periods. It's not uncommon that fatigue and discomfort affect their performance in the gym. It makes sense to take a step back on such days.

However, if you have been consistent with your exercise during the long term, it's important to keep up with your routine even during menstruation.

If you experience period pain, knowing which exercises can help relieve some of the symptoms can help you stay active. Hormonal changes during your period can also affect the results of exercises.

Best Exercises to Do During Your Periods

You may not feel like doing much intensive activity if you are fatigued during the first few days of your period. You might wish to reschedule your workouts or engage in some light exercise instead. In each cycle, pay attention to your body and do what seems good to you.

Here are few exercises you can do:

1) Stretching or relaxing yoga poses

If a full, intense workout isn't in the cards for you, restorative yoga positions can help you release tension and stress while also soothing your mind and body. Child's pose, reclining spinal twist and cat-cow stance are all asanas that can help you relax your lower back and pelvis.

2) Walking or Light cardio

Walking is a fabulous exercise that can be done at any stage of your cycle. If you're used to jogging or power walking, going for a leisurely walk or a slower-paced jog during your menstrual period can help lessen your cardio intensity.

There are numerous alternative methods to have an active recovery day while on your period if you don't feel like walking.

3) Lower-intensity strength training

You can continue to strength train during your periods, but you should probably lower your weights. Because of the increased exhaustion, this is not the time to push yourself too hard; instead, stay where you are or take it easier than normal.

Exercises for Follicular Phase

You’ve just finished your period — that means you’re now in the follicular phase. Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of this part of your cycle. Your oestrogen levels are at their highest during this time, and that means your body is producing more energy than usual, so try to challenge yourself in some way.

4) High Intensity Interval Training

HIIT exercises, whether they're a regular part of your routine or completely new to you, are a terrific way to exercise when your energy levels are high.

HIIT is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that increases your VO2max, which is a measure of aerobic fitness that relates to the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during exercise.

5) Pilates

Pilates, which can help calm your body and potentially minimise symptoms like cramps, breast tenderness and muscular weariness and soreness, is a terrific way to spend the two to three days leading up to your period.

If your period isn't affecting you, you can continue with your regular workout routine. Be aware of the changes your body undergoes during this period. Give yourself a break and reduce the intensity if you notice your body isn't performing as well as it usually does.

Benefits of Exercising During Your Period

Regular exercise is recommended, especially during your period. If you feel too tired to hit the gym, don’t push yourself harder than necessary. Instead, take it easy for a couple of days, and then continue with your exercise plan.

Here are some benefits of exercising during your period:

1) Reduce the severity of PMS symptoms

Regular cardiovascular activity can help you feel better in the days leading up to your period and during your cycle if you're experiencing fatigue and mood fluctuations.

2) Increase your strength and power

Studies have shown that during the first two weeks of your monthly cycle, when the levels of female hormones are lower, you may experience significant gains in strength and power.

3) Painful periods can be avoided

If you're among the millions of women who experience painful periods, you know how inconvenient this time of the month can be. Fortunately, light walking and other workouts can help reduce these symptoms.

4) Helps in releasing endorphins

Exercise provides a natural endorphin high, which can improve your mood and make you feel better. The endorphin release and workout 'high' are two of the most important benefits of exercising when you are in your period. As endorphins are natural painkillers, they can help provide relief from unpleasant instances when released during activity.

Takeaway

In conclusion, although you may experience some physical changes during your period, you should never stop exercising completely.

If anything, the pain and other symptoms are an opportunity to recognise what your body is capable of and to prioritise self-care. Exercise regularly so that you’ll be better prepared for the next wave of symptoms. Remember, we all deserve a little bit of self-care.

