5 Best Exercises for Women to Burn Belly Fat 

If you want to burn calories and become strong, there are certain exercises you can incorporate in your workout routine. However, it’s important to understand how fat burning and muscle toning works before you do the same.

First, you cannot exercise to reduce fat from specific areas of your body. When you begin losing fat, it happens from all over the body. You cannot just lose belly fat, arm fat, or back fat. However, when you do specific exercises targeting those areas, you enable the muscles to become toned as you begin losing fat.

Exercises for Women for Fat Loss and Muscle Toning

There are exercises for women that can help with triggering fat loss and muscle toning at the same time. You don’t need to incorporate everything on the same day, but a combination of cardio and resistance training is advised for the best results.

On that note, here's a look at the five best workouts women can incorporate for fat loss and muscle toning:

1) Running

One of the best picks exercises for women is running or stair running. Anyone from the fitness world will agree that running is a great form of cardio and is a full body workout.

Running helps the muscles improve endurance, focuses on improving heart health, and allows the body to improve stamina as well. Moreover, running helps with improving the joints too.

Even if you do not hit the gym everyday, running is a great physical activity to maintain everyday fitness.

2) Elliptical

If you have access to an elliptical machine at the gym, you should make it a part of your workout routine.

As it’s primarily a cardio machine, it’s best to add some weight training or bodyweight exercises on the days you use the elliptical machine. You can use the elliptical to work in a HIIT session during your workout, but ensure to do some cool-down workouts afterwards.

3) StairMaster

One of the best cardio machines a gym can have is the stairmaster. If you’re doing the StairMaster for the first time, ensure that you use a speed that suits your endurance and stamina. You can push yourself to higher levels as your stamina improves.

It’s important to keep in mind that the StairMaster can trigger your sweat glands. So it’s best to carry a workout towel and water to keep yourself cool during the exercise.

4) Resistance Training

If you’re focused on the best exercises for fat loss and muscle toning, you must not ignore resistance training. It helps with toning muscles, burning calories, and improving physical fitness.

You don’t have to lift heavy like bodybuilders, but it’s preferable to use a weight your muscles can withstand. Usually, your muscles can withstand more resistance than you expect them to. Therefore, if you want to ensure fat loss, hitting the iron is a great way to do it.

5) Yoga

Yoga is an underrated form of burning calories. Yoga can often be confused as a means of stretching the body. However, it has many benefits, such as helping you become flexible, stronger, improving stamina, helping blood circulation, and much more.

If you don’t have the time to go running or go to the gym, you must set aside some time every day for home yoga to maintain your fitness and burn calories.

Bottom Line

If you are looking for the best workouts to burn belly fat, you also need to know that diet plays a key role in burning fat.

You might do everything right at the gym, but abs are made in the kitchen. So, it’s important to consume a calorie-deficit diet if you want to lose weight and a calorie-surplus one if you want to gain muscle.

