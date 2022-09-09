5 Best Exercises for Women to Get Toned Waist Muscles

Who doesn't want a slim and toned waist? Losing weight around the waist is a commonly searched query on the internet. But one thing you should know right off the bat is that spot reduction doesn't work for fat loss.

Fat loss is the process of maintaining muscle mass while losing extra fat. Basically, you can't choose where your body loses fat. It mostly depends on your genes and how your body works.

The muscles on the sides of the abdominal wall are called the obliques. These muscles allow you to bend to the side and twist your waist. Working the obliques helps shape and slim the waist, tones the abdominal wall, and tightens the midsection.

Again, there's no one move that will give you a strong, tight core. Instead, you can change the way your body looks by making an exercise plan that strengthens your core muscles and helps you lose body fat.

Shoulder Taps and 4 other Exercises for a Toned waist

Check out these five best exercises that can help you get a toned waist.

1) Bird Dog

The bird dog is a simple core exercise that makes you more stable, helps you keep your spine neutral, and eases lower back pain. It will also help you stand erect with the right posture and move your body well. This exercise will slim you down and tone your waist. This exercise position uses your entire body to work your core, hips, and back muscles.

Here's how you can do the bird dog exercise:

Get on your hands and knees on the floor in a tabletop position, tuck your bum under, and tighten your core.

Raise your right arm upwards until it's next to your ear and your left leg until it's parallel to the floor at the same time.

Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

This completes one rep. If you keep your core tight, you won't fall to one side.

2) Plank Hip Dips

This exercise makes your abs, obliques, and lower back stronger and helps you lose weight around your waist. It also makes your spine more flexible and can help you stand up straighter and improve your balance and stability.

Here's how you can do plank hip dips:

Start in a plank position on your forearms.

Lower your left hip to the floor while twisting your torso but keeping your upper arms and shoulders still.

From the left side, do the move backwards so that your right hip drops down to the right side.

As you drop from side to side, keep your body moving, but make sure to keep your core engaged.

3) Russian Twists

This exercise focuses on the obliques, which are the muscles that run from the ribcage to the hips. This helps you burn the fat in your muffin top or on the sides of your stomach. Sitting Russian twists can help you get a strong and toned core and abs if you do 3 sets of 30–50 reps every day.

Here's how you can do Russian twists:

Lay on your back with your feet just off the floor and your knees bent at 45 degrees.

Hold the weight above your chest with both hands.

Use your abs to raise your torso so that it is at a 45-degree angle to the floor.

Slowly turn your upper body to the right while keeping your arms straight and up.

Pause, then turn the twist around to do it again on the left side. This is one rep.

4) Shoulder Taps

Your core, glutes, arms, wrists, and shoulders are all worked out by plank shoulder taps. They also make them stronger. This exercise helps relieve lower back pain, improves your posture and flexibility, and tightens your midsection.

Here's how you can do shoulder taps:

Start in a high plank position, with your shoulders over your wrists and a straight line from your head to your toes.

Try not to move your hips or core as you lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder.

Put your hand back down on the mat and do the same thing on the other side.

5) Superman Stretch

Superman exercise is a good way for people of all fitness levels to work out. It strengthens your abdominals, glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. This move makes your erector spinae muscles stronger. These muscles provide support for your spine. The superman exercise works your glutes and hamstrings as well as your core.

Here's how you can do superman stretch:

Lay down on your stomach with your arms (overhead) and legs fully extended.

Keep your head relaxed and your spine straight by looking at the floor in front of you instead of up.

Tighten your core muscles to keep your spine stable as you raise your legs and arms a few inches off the ground while keeping your head and neck still.

Hold for 3–5 seconds at the top.

Slowly lower yourself back to where you started, and do it again.

Perform these exercises regularly to get toned obliques and a slim waist.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora