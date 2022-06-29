5 Best Exercises You Can Do to Help Treat Venous Insufficiency

Venous insufficiency occurs when normal blood flow is disrupted or higher than normal within the leg veins for a long period of time. Also referred to as venous reflux, this disorder tends to worsen with time and is a common concern among women over 50, people who are overweight, and those who mostly live a sedentary lifestyle.

Major symptoms of venous insufficiency include leg heaviness, pain, swelling in the lower legs, and varicose veins. People with this condition might experience flaky or itchy skin on their legs.

While several medicines can cure this disorder, it can also be managed through certain lifestyle changes and exercises. Regular exercise can help improve blood circulation and can strengthen your muscles, which may reduce your chances of developing the condition in the first place.

In some cases, however, getting rid of venous insufficiency can be difficult and might require advanced treatments as well as surgeries, but including self-care treatments and regular exercise can be a great place to start to prevent discomfort and pain.

Exercises for venous insufficiency

1) Walking

Walking is one of the best exercises you can do to ease venous insufficiency. It is a low-impact workout that strengthens the calf muscles and helps pump blood more adequately. If you have existing venous insufficiency issues, try to walk for at least 30 minutes every day, however, you can do it as many times as you like.

2) Leg lifts

This stretching exercise doesn’t require any gym equipment, and you can do it anytime, anywhere.

To perform leg lifts:

Lie down on your back on a flat surface. You may do this workout on a yoga mat, floor, or on your bed, whichever feels comfortable.

Lift one leg at a time and raise it as high as you can.

Hold the leg in the air for 5 to 10 seconds and then lower it slowly.

Repeat with your other leg.

This exercise stretches your calf muscles and also increases the muscle’s flexibility.

You can do this exercise even while standing by holding onto a sturdy chair or any stable object. Extend one leg straight in front of you, hold for a few breaths, and then lower it down. Do the same on the other leg.

3) Swimming

Swimming is another very productive exercise that can help ease your condition. It is also a low-intense exercise that doesn’t require the bones to bear any kind of weight. The movements involved in swimming allow your legs to push up and stop the blood from clotting in them.

If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds of freestyle swimming followed by a few seconds of rest. As you gain strength and become more comfortable, try to increase your laps at small intervals every week.

4) Yoga

Practicing yoga regularly might also help alleviate venous insufficiency conditions, as some yoga asanas require you to lift your legs, which helps improve blood circulation throughout your body. Plus, it also involves backbends and stretching while improving your breathing. Doing simple yoga poses and stretches can potentially help you to keep moving efficiently.

Viparita Karani is one pose, in particular, that is considered very effective for vein health, as it requires you to keep your legs up the wall and allow gravity to increase blood flow.

Here’s how you can perform Viparita Karani:

Lie on your yoga mat comfortably.

Place one shoulder near a wall and turn your body.

Walk your leg up the wall so they are at a 90-degree angle to the floor.

Maintain your posture so that your lower body is against the wall.

To make this asana even more comfortable, you can place a pillow under your head.

5) Calf raises

Performing calf raises also helps improve blood circulation, which is great for easing venous insufficiency.

Here’s how you can do calf raises:

Stand upright with your feet at a hip-width distance. For extra balance, you may hold onto something stable and sturdy.

Lift your heels off the ground. Keep lifting your feet until you can stand on your tip toes.

Hold this position for a few breaths and then lower your heels.

Repeat.

Bottom line

It is a good idea to enhance your flexibility, blood circulation, and physical activity through the above-discussed exercises. However, bear in mind that some high-impact exercises like weightlifting, running, sit-ups, etc. can worsen the condition.

If you experience unusual pain or discomfort after performing these exercises, seek medical assistance immediately. Remember that exercises can’t prevent or treat venous insufficiency – they can only alleviate pain and uncomfortable symptoms, and boost vein health.

