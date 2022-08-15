5 Best Fat Burning Exercises For Men

If you want to burn fat and build muscle, you need to do exercises, but what kind of exercise, and how much?

There are so many options that it can be difficult to know where to begin. In this article, we'll cover the best exercises for men who want to become leaner and stronger.

Fat Burning Exercises For Men

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are a great exercise for building strength and burning fat. That's because they engage your whole body, including the core, arms, shoulders and legs.

Kettlebell swings also help improve your cardiovascular system as well as increase flexibility in your hips and back.

These swings can be done at home or at the gym with either a kettlebell in one hand or two hands (with either a grip on the handle or under both ends of the bell).

#2 Hill Sprint

Hill sprints are one of the best and most effective exercises for fat loss. They can be done anywhere (any hill, of course), any time and require little to no equipment.

That makes them ideal for people who travel frequently or have limited time to work out. Hill sprints are efficient when it comes to burning fat more efficiently, as they challenge your body far more than a standard sprint session on a flat surface. That's because you're putting yourself against the force of gravity, increasing the resistance felt by your muscles.

When you do hill sprints, your body uses energy from stored fat as fuel. That means these sprints are an excellent way to increase your metabolism as well as build muscle mass at the same time.

Hill sprints also improve cardiovascular fitness by increasing blood flow through your lungs and heart, helping you burn more calories during exercise and rest afterward.

#3 Squat

Squats are one of the best exercises for strengthening the legs and glutes. They also help burn a good amount of calories.

As far as benefits are concerned, squats can help improve posture and ability to lift heavy objects with ease. Moreover, they help improve flexibility in your hips, knees, and ankles.

To perform a squat:

Keep your back straight while keeping your chest up high so that there're no arching or rounding in the lower back when you bend at the hips or knees (your butt should be out).

Slowly bend at both knees till they’re at least 90 degrees bent (but not past this point).

The deeper they get into the movement without locking out their joints, the more muscle groups get worked out. You’ll feel it after doing this exercise just once.

#4 Deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the best exercises to build strength and muscle mass in your entire body.

A compound exercise, the deadlift works large muscles, like the hamstrings, glutes, back, and core. In addition to building muscle mass in these areas of the body (which can help burn fat), it also helps improve balance, posture, and lower back strength.

Deadlift variations include Romanian deadlifts (RDLs), stiff-legged deadlifts (SLDLs), conventional barbell/dumbbell/trap bar deadlifts with a narrow stance; wide stance sumo style with feet turned out slightly.

Trap bar sumo style with feet turned out slightly; trap bar sumo style with feet turned slightly inward/wide stance sumo style with feet turned inward slightly are other types.

#5 Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is one of the best exercises for fat loss and cardio. You can do it anywhere, any time, and it doesn't require any equipment or supervision. It's also a great way to warm up before any other workout or as a cool down after your workout.

If you want to improve your footwork while burning calories at the same time, jumping rope is the perfect exercise, as it requires very little space and works most muscles in the body at once.

Jumping rope is also an excellent technique for improving coordination skills that can help prevent injury when playing sports or exercising in general.

Takeaway

The first thing people should know about these exercises is that they can be done anywhere. You don’t need a gym membership or any equipment.

All it takes is some determination and willingness to push yourself past your comfort zone. A tip to keep in mind is that your body gets used to exercises pretty quickly, so keep things fresh by swapping exercises in or out of a rotation to keep them from going redundant.

Each exercise targets different parts of the body, so try them all if you want an all-over workout that builds lean muscle mass while burning calories.

The best fat-burning exercises for men are simple and can be done anywhere. The aforementioned exercises can help you build muscle and burn fat. So if you’re looking to get in shape but don’t have time to go to the gym or buy expensive equipment, these workouts are great options.

