5 best foods that help with constipation 

Constipation is a common problem for many people. It's characterized by difficulty in passing stool. People often also complain of discomfort and pain while passing stools. Stools are often hard or lumpy in nature.

The severity of these symptoms can vary from person to person. Some people get constipated occasionally, while in some cases it might be chronic as well. It can be caused by dehydration, an improper diet, certain medications, illness, depression, anxiety, and other mental issues.

Chronic constipation can cause damage to the large intestine and trigger other medical conditions such as piles. The food we eat can have a huge impact on our intestine. A diet rich in several classes of foods can help in reducing these symptoms by softening the stool, promoting gut-friendly probiotic bacteria, and aiding in digestion.

In this article, we will list the 5 best foods that might help with constipation and relieve its symptoms.

Best foods to help you with constipation

These foods can increase stool frequency, decrease the time food takes to pass through the gut, add bulk, and soften the stool.

Five foods to help relieve constipation are:

1) Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are starchy and fibrous root vegetables that are usually orange, white, and purple in color. They are rich in beneficial dietary fiber and add bulk to the diet.

They can help reduce the time food takes to pass the gut and thus reduce the difficulty in passing stool. Sweet potatoes are also rich in potassium, magnesium, and beta-carotene along with other nutrients and antioxidants.

They are biologically different than white potatoes. Sweet potatoes are very beneficial to our health.

2) Spinach

Leafy greens are dietary fiber foods that can relieve the symptoms of constipation. One such green leafy vegetable is Spinach. It can be added to a variety of dishes, including soups, stews, and curries.

It's popular all over the world and is also rich in vitamins and minerals, including iron and magnesium. Magnesium is essential for nerve function and gut movement. Iron plays an important role in hemoglobin function. Spinach is also known to help lower bad cholesterol in the body.

3) Yogurt

Probiotic-rich foods are beneficial for gut health and can also help in relieving the symptoms of constipation. Probiotic bacteria-rich foods include yogurt, buttermilk, kimchi, and sauerkraut.

Yogurt is a fermented product made from milk. It's rich in lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus) and bifidobacteria, which are gut-friendly and aid in digestion. They can reduce the symptoms of constipation as well.

Yogurt can also reduce the symptoms of a related disorder known as IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). Yogurt should be consumed without sugar for the best results.

4) Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in dietary fiber, which is essential for proper bowel movement and thus prevents constipation. It's also rich in antioxidants, including Vitamin C.

Broccoli is a low-carb vegetable that can be added to recipes like stews, soups, and stir-fry. It also has various other beneficial plant compounds. This vegetable is also known to help lower blood glucose levels in people struggling with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

5) Chia Seed

Chia seeds are amazing for weight loss and are a rich source of dietary fiber as well, which keeps the gut healthy. These fibers also promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Consumption of chia seeds regularly can help reduce the symptoms of constipation by adding bulk to the diet and softening the stools. Chia seeds can be added to yogurts, cookies, puddings, oatmeal, and fruit salad to increase their fiber content.

Takeaway

Constipation is a common problem for many. Certain foods and drinks can help relieve pain or discomfort while passing stools. Foods usually rich in dietary fibers and probiotic bacteria are generally beneficial.

Short-term symptoms can be reduced by following a proper diet and hydration schedule. Severe or chronic problems with passing stool require medical attention. Under the proper supervision of a medical practitioner, severe symptoms can be addressed by using medications.

