5 Best Front Squat Alternative Exercises for Mass and Strength

Squats are one of the best exercises to build mass and strength. However, if you're recovering from an injury or just want to find a new way to squat, you can use a few alternatives.

They are generally safer and provide more flexibility in terms of the range of motion and the parts they train. These exercises target the quads primarily but also engage the hamstrings, calves, and glutes.

Front Squat Alternatives for Mass and Strength

Here are the five best front squat alternatives for mass and strength:

1) Hack Squat

Hack squats are an excellent alternative to front squats for those who have trouble with their wrists or shoulders. Hack squats are performed using a hack squat machine.

They're done as follows:

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, and your knees should not extend past your toes while they're bent slightly during the movement.

Keep your back straight and chest out throughout the exercise.

Lower the bar till it reaches just above mid-thigh (for heavier weights) or upper thighs (for lighter weights).

Push through your heels to stand up again before performing as many reps as desired.

2) Dumbbell Squat

They're done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell between your legs, with palms facing each other and arms hanging down by your sides.

Squat down till your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as close as you can get).

Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Keep your back straight and chest up throughout the movement. If you can't do this exercise, try using lighter dumbbells.

3) Safety Squat Bar

If you're looking to build mass and strength in your legs, the safety squat bar is a great tool for you. The safety squat bar allows you to keep your back straight while performing squats. This position is similar to that of competition-style powerlifting, where competitors must stay upright at all times.

The safety squat bar is very effective because of its unique design. With this piece of equipment, there's no worry about the weight falling on your neck or shoulders during the lift.

This equipment can be used in many different types of workouts, including warm-up sets and heavy compound lifts, such as squats and deadlifts, so it's perfect for getting stronger.

4) Zercher Squat

Zercher squats are a great way to build strength in the upper back and core. With this exercise, you hold onto the bar with your elbows in front of you, as opposed to at the sides like with a traditional squat. Because of that, zerchers also help strengthen grip strength and improve shoulder mobility.

If you’re tired of performing traditional squats or want to add variety to your leg workout routine, give Zercher squats a try.

5) Reverse Lunge

The reverse lunge is a great exercise to build strength in the legs. The movement targets the quadriceps and glutes but also works the hamstrings and calves as well.

It's an effective exercise for building muscle, especially if you lower yourself till the front of your thigh is parallel to the ground or past it.

Takeaway

Squats are a great exercise for building muscle and strength. They not only help you improve your overall fitness, but they can also reduce your risk of injury.

The way squats work is that they force the core muscles to contract hard as you lower into a squatting position. That spurs them to fire more efficiently so that when an unexpected load is placed on them, like falling or tripping over something in a gym or at home, they're able to support it without any injury occurring.

That's especially true if you've been doing traditional front squats regularly. That means when push comes to shove, you will have better balance and less chance of falling flat on your face.

We hope you enjoyed this article and can use the exercises we’ve covered to strengthen your squat and improve your performance.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train legs? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav