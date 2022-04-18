5 Best Full-Body Home Workouts for Beginners

If you want to work out but the idea of going to the gym scares you, there’s nothing to worry about. There are many home workouts that you can include in your everyday routine.

Working out can sound a bit challenging, especially if you are a beginner or just new to the fitness world. But the good news is that exercising doesn’t need to be fancy or extreme to be effective; it just needs consistency and dedication.

And when executed perfectly, home workouts can be equally as effective and productive as exercises that are done in the gym.

You can perform home workouts at the comfort of your own home.(Image via Valeria Ushakova/pexels)

Whether you don’t have time to go to the gym or it doesn’t interest you, just make some space in your living room and prepare yourself for a full-body home workout with these exercises.

5 amazing full-body home workouts that beginners can do

1) Chair squat

Squats are a great exercise that helps strengthen your core and legs.

As a beginner, make sure you use a chair underneath while doing this exercise as this will help you get the correct form.

Directions:

Stand straight in front of a chair. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart, and your toes pointed out.

Your arms should be properly extended out in front of you.

Hinge at your hips, bend your knees and slowly lower your body back and down until your hips touch the chair.

Now slowly push up yourself on your heels.

Return to the starting position and repeat the exercise at least 10 times.

2) Knee push-up

A knee push-up is a beginner style push-up that helps strengthen your core, arms and upper body.

Using your knees will ensure you have proper balance and stability while doing this very effective home workout.

Directions:

Take a high plank position from your knees and maintain a straight line from your knees to your head.

Slowly bend your elbows and lower yourself to the ground. Make sure your elbows are at a 45-degree angle.

Now raise your body up and again go back to the starting position.

3) Burpees

If you want to shed those extra kilos while working on every muscle in your body, burpees are the best home workout you can do. This exercise is perfect for burning fat and also works to strengthen your lower body.

Directions:

Start by standing straight on the floor and then squat down to make your thighs and the floor parallel to each other. Place both your palms on the floor, with your fingertips facing outwards.

By keeping both your arms straight and extended, kick your feet back.

Now, as soon as your feet land on the floor jump back towards your hands, and then jump again into the air.

As you land, squat immediately, stand up and repeat.

4) Crunches

If you want to reduce your stomach muscles and gain abs, then crunches are a must-do home workout.

Lifting your legs during this exercise puts extra weight on your abdomen and reduces the momentum that makes this workout easier.

Directions:

Lie flat and straight on your back on a yoga mat or the floor. Your knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle and your hands should be on either side of your head.

Now as you lift your shoulders off the floor, push your lower back down and make sure it stays in the same position throughout the exercise.

At the top point of this exercise, engage your abs harder and don’t move.

Breathe easily and then return to the starting position.

5) Side plank

Effective and excellent for targeting muscles in your lower back, a side plank is very important for your spine health. It will also help prevent back pain.

Directions:

Lie straight on your right side. Your legs should be straight and properly propped onto your elbow.

Tighten your core and raise your hips so your body gets in a straight line.

Now hold this position and breathe easily.

Roll over to the other side and repeat.

Summary

All the home workouts discussed above target your entire body with no equipment and no complex moves. These are very basic exercises that you can do in a limited space and a short period of time.

Be consistent with your workout, but skip the exercise that causes pain or any type of discomfort.

