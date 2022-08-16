5 Best Health Supplements for Men

The modern-day man takes care of his body by eating healthy and exercising regularly. But even if you're doing everything right and feel fit, you can further improve your physical and mental health by taking certain supplements for men. Many brands offer premium quality supplements that can help you achieve your goals.

For men looking to elevate their lifestyle and wellness, here are the 5 best supplements your body will thank you for taking.

Best Health Supplements For Men

Fish oil

Fish oil is an essential, high-quality source of omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients are known to help reduce inflammation, improve heart health, and lower cholesterol levels. Fish oil is also believed to aid in weight loss and brain function.

The recommended dosage varies depending on the brand or type of supplement you choose; however, most experts recommend taking no more than 2 grams per day (about one teaspoon). If you're new to taking this supplement, start small with 500 milligrams per day before gradually increasing your daily intake over time, if needed.

However, fish oils are not a quick fix or magic bullet solution for any one condition; they need to build up inside your body over time in order to have the desired effect.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral important for building proteins. Zinc helps to build your immune system, and it’s required by many enzymes in the body that are responsible for the chemical reactions that keep you alive.

To reap these benefits, you need to take just 20 milligrams of zinc every day. You can find zinc in foods like beef liver and oysters, and it is recommended to reach a daily intake of at least 15 mg/day. A multivitamin contains 10 mg of zinc at most, so this is one supplement worth taking separately, especially if you're planning on eating meat-heavy meals tonight or tomorrow (or both).

Multivitamin

Vitamins are substances our bodies need for the normal growth and development of cells. Among other things, vitamins help prevent diseases, improve energy levels, and reduce stress. Our bodies cannot make vitamins on their own; they must be obtained from food or supplements.

There are two types of vitamins: fat-soluble (A, D, E, K) and water-soluble (B complex). Fat-soluble vitamins require a small amount of fat in the digestive system for proper absorption; water-soluble vitamins dissolve easily in water but require specific enzymes for absorption into the bloodstream.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is the active form of vitamin D and is essential for bone, muscle, and immune health. Vitamin D deficiency has been shown to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. This is an essential supplement that often goes under the radar. Try adding this to your routine as it can boost cardiovascular health and make you feel all-around incredible!

Whey protein

Whey protein is a powder that comes from milk. It's one of the best sources of protein you can take, and it's often used to help build muscle or lose weight. Whey protein can be taken within an hour of working out, but it can also be taken in the morning as part of a breakfast shake, or used at night as an alternative to dairy products like milk or yogurt.

While the timing of your protein shakes doesn't matter as much, the quantity sure does. A single scoop carries around 24g of protein, roughly one-fifth of the average adult male's protein requirements. If you're trying to add more whey protein to your diet, make sure you do so after consulting a doctor first to ensure you aren't allergic to such products.

Whey protein is available in many forms: powders (which are most common), pills or drinks made from cows' milk—and even as part of some foods like ice cream!

Conclusion

The five supplements listed above are some of the most beneficial for men to take in order to increase their overall quality of life. These supplements will make you feel great and even help you perform better in the gym!

