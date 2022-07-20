5 Best HIIT Workouts for Men to Burn Waist Fat

HIIT is a quick and effective way to shed lots of calories in a short span of time, like in a few minutes.

HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training. It's basically short, intense bursts of energy followed by timed intervals of recovery. Doing HIIT for your cardio can be more effective in burning fat, even in stubborn areas, than longer, steady-paced exercise protocols, such as running or cycling.

One such stubborn region in men is their waistline, and working to lose it can be challenging. HIIT is one way you can burn more calories, which can, in turn, burn more fat in your body.

Best HIIT Exercises For Your Waistline

We’ve got five of the best HIIT workouts to burn fat off your waist. Try some of these killer exercises in your next session at the gym to get an intense workout in, and shed those calories. Let's get started:

#1 Burpees

Here's how they're done:

Stand straight with your feet close together.

Drop your hands down to the ground outside your feet, and jump back into a high plank.

Drop your body down to the ground, and push yourself back up to a high plank.

Jump forward to bring your legs to the front.

Stand back up straight, and launch into a high jump.

Repeat for 10-15 reps.

#2 Jump Squats

Here's how they're done:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart and toes pointed forward.

Drive your knees out; push your hips back, and drop into a squat position till your thighs are below parallel to the ground.

Push yourself up explosively to a standing position by straightening your legs out, and jump off the ground.

Land into a squat position to launch yourself into the next jump.

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps.

#3 Mountain Climbers

They're done as follows:

Get into a high plank position on the floor, with your palms directly below your shoulders and your legs out straight.

Align your hips with your hands and feet.

Drive your right knee forward, bringing it towards your right elbow.

As you bring your right leg back, drive your left knee toward your left elbow.

Alternate sides, and repeat for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

#4 Russian Twists

They're done as follows:

Sit down on the ground, and bend your knees up in front of you, keeping your feet together. You may even keep them up slightly in the air to make it more challenging.

Lean back slightly, and keep your shoulders upright.

Join your hands in front of your chest.

Rotate your upper body to the right side while maintaining balance and then to the left side.

Alternate sides, and repeat for 10-15 reps on each side.

#5 Plank Rotations

They're done as follows:

Get into an elbow plank position on the floor.

Align your hips with your shoulders and feet.

Drop your hips to the ground by rotating them to the right.

Bring your hips back to centre before rotating them to the left.

Alternate sides, and repeat this move for 10-15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Eventually, fat loss involves your diet and lifestyle. It's impossible to reduce fat from just one area of your body, but HIIT can help reduce overall body fat, which will eventually take inches off your waist too. Stay consistent, and keep at it, and you’ll soon see results.

