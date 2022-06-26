5 Best Hip Abductor Stretches for Men

If you spend most of your day in a seated position, it's important to know that sitting isn't the only culprit causing your hip abductor to be tight. Most people are so focused on their hips that there's not much attention paid to their hip mobility.

So the next time you find yourself wanting to break up a long day at work by taking a walk around the block, try a few moves for tight hips. They'll give you new-found mobility and range of motion, no matter how tight your hips are or what kind of work you're doing.

Effective Hip Abductor Stretches for Men

If you want to increase the mobility and functionality of your hips, start where you can; practice consistently, and you'll start to see the results. Here are five effective hip abductor stretches for men:

1) Lying Hip Rotation

Your outside hips and butt are stretched during the figure four. The hip abductor is stabilised by the gluteus medius, a muscle that helps in hip movement and mobility. The stretch specifically targets this muscle.

To do this move:

Your feet should be flat on the floor in front of you as you lay on your back with your knees bent.

Cross your right knee over your left foot.

Once you feel a strong stretch on the left side of your hip, grab your right leg with both hands, and bring your right knee up towards your upper torso.

While maintaining this posture for 30 seconds, breathe deeply.

Go back to your starting position, and switch sides.

2) Lunge Stretch

Stretching your legs while doing lunges can help you gain strength and tone your entire body, especially your legs, butt and core. The key advantages include bettering your posture and range of motion and not just your appearance.

To do the lunge stretch:

Bend on one knee. Without allowing the knee to extend past the toes, gently lean forward into the front leg.

Tuck your pelvis so that your pubic bone moves forward, and your lower back flattens, as opposed to arching your back.

Lean forward towards the hip. Reach the hip you are extending with the arm over your head and across to the other side for an additional stretch.

3) Pigeon Stretch

This pose emphasises the hip abductor, which promotes flexibility and mobility in the joint. Your lower back and hip flexors, which can be tight from prolonged sitting, are also stretched in the pigeon pose. Regular stretching of these muscles can help ease minor hip or lower back pain.

To do the pigeon stretch:

Place one knee bent and the other extended behind you as you sit.

Bring the bent knee's heel in your direction.

Make sure both hips remain forward-pointing.

Over the front knee, gently lean forward, and hold the position for a while.

4) Butterfly Stretch

All skill levels, including beginners, can benefit greatly from the butterfly stretch, a seated hip abductor. It works well to loosen up stiff hip muscles and increase flexibility, especially after vigorous exercise, repetitive motions or extended periods of sitting.

To do the butterfly stretch:

Sit on the floor with your feet touching and your knees bent and wide.

Holding this pose can increase the stretch in your groin and inner thighs.

Alternatively, lean forward, and allow your elbows to push your knees towards the floor.

5) Hamstring Stretch

The flexibility and range of motion in your hip abductor can be improved by stretching your hamstrings. You'll be better able to lift, bend over and complete many everyday tasks with ease if your hamstring flexibility is increased. Additionally, having flexible hamstrings can help you run or walk faster, with better form and with longer strides.

To do the hamstring stretch:

Wrap a towel or strap around one foot while lying on your back.

Use your arms to gently elevate the strapped leg till it's upright while keeping both your legs straight (or as far as your hamstrings allow).

For at least 30 seconds, maintain this stretch.

Why Should I Stretch My Hip Abductors?

The collection of muscles that move the hip away from the body's midline are known as the hip abductor muscles.

The Gluteus muscles, which make up your buttocks, are one of them. The priformis, one of the four deep rotator muscles of the hip, is also a member of the abductor group. These muscles are crucial for supporting the pelvis when standing, due to their position.

For back mechanics, they are also essential. It's crucial to understand that having tight hip abductors can compromise your lower back's functionality and your gait (i.e. your walking and running).

The abductors are opposed by the groin muscles, so it's crucial to maintain equilibrium between the two muscle groups.

Takeaway

If you're looking to give your hip abductors the attention they deserve, and you already know the basics, why not try adding some hip abductor exercises to your routine? Doing so will give you an upper hand in terms of mobility and all-around strength, not to mention keep you limber.

And, as is always the case, be mindful of proper form. By using the above-mentioned stretches, your hip abductors stand to benefit.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you stretch your hip muscles everyday? Nope Yes 0 votes so far