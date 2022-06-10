5 Best Hip Extension Exercises for Women

Hip extensions are important for virtually all movement. It is the action of straightening and lifting the leg back behind you. Hip extension is required for walking, running, squatting and much more.

In addition to being an important part of your movement, hip extension is also a source of great power. Unfortunately, bad sitting habits can cause tight hip flexor muscles while weakening the vastus medialis oblique that crosses the knee. Hip extension exercises are helpful for those with tight hip flexors.

What Muscles Do Hip Extensions Target?

Your gluteus maximus is a major player in hip extension exercises. The largest and strongest muscle in your body, it extends your hip and also rotates your thighs outward. And the hamstrings—three muscles located at the back of each thigh—are involved in knee and hip flexion, so they play a big role in locomotion and lower body power production.

Best Hip Extension Exercises Worth Giving a Shot

1) Quadruped Hip Extension

The basic hip extension, often known as donkey kicks, is a tried-and-true hip extension exercise that primarily targets the gluteus maximus. However, the hamstrings and two smaller glute muscles (the gluteus medius and minimus) assist.

Squeeze your glutes and press your right sole toward the ceiling as you raise your right thigh, keeping a 90 degree bend in the knee.

After a brief pause at the top of the exercise, softly descend your right knee to the ground.

Before switching to the other side, complete all reps on one side.

2) Standing Hip Extension

Standing hip extension is one of the most effective (and also one of the simplest) hip exercises. If you need extra support or are short on balance, you can grab onto the back of a chair or execute the exercise against a wall.

Once you're comfortable with the moves and methods, wrap a resistance band around both ankles to provide even more resistance to the workout.

Stand with your feet comfortably apart.

Hold onto the back of a chair or twist your body and push your hand against the wall for stability.

Bend your right knee, keeping it close to your chest, and lift your left leg off the ground as you straighten your right leg behind you.

Rep with your left leg, returning to the starting position.

After 10-15 reps with each leg, switch legs and repeat the exercise with your left leg.

3) Reverse Lunge

This is one of the most effective hip flexion exercises you can do on a regular basis. Reverse lunges open up your hip extensors while concentrating on your hamstrings. Resistance bands can be used to improve the difficulty of the exercise, and dumbells can be used to add strength.

To do a reverse lunge:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step backward with your right leg, bending both knees until they are at right angles.

Return to the starting position with your right leg.

Repeat for 10-15 repetitions and then switch legs and work your left leg for 10-15 repetitions.

4) Glute Bridge

Incorporate glute bridges into your training routine to strengthen your hip extensors and glute muscles. Place a resistance band directly above your knees to add resistance to this workout and assist tone muscles.

Here's how to perform glute bridges properly:

Lie down on the floor with your back against the wall and your legs bent at a straight angle to the floor.

Raise your hips to the ceiling while keeping your feet flat on the ground.

Repeat with your hips lowered. You can make the exercise more difficult by keeping your core elevated above the ground or by employing a resistance band.

5) Walking Lunges

The walking lunge strengthens your quads (the muscles at the front of your thighs) and glutes, just like other lunge variations. The forward action of the walking lunge, on the other hand, works the hamstrings and calves.

In a standing position, step forward with your right foot and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the floor and your left knee is bent 90 degrees.

Pause briefly before stepping forward again with your left foot.

With each step, alternate legs, making careful to complete an equal number of steps/reps on each side.

Bottom Line

As you can see, hip extension exercise routines can be simple or complex depending on what type of workout you desire.

So if you're looking for a great exercise that will strengthen and tone your lower body without putting unnecessary strain on any one area, hip extensions are a wonderful option that can fit into anyone's routine and maximize the results.

If you are doing a routine that seems difficult, try breaking it up and doing one of the earlier exercises first to get your muscles warmed-up. Breaking down the movement is key to gaining those elusive results!

