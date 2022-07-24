5 Best Home Exercises For Men To Lose Thigh Fat

Many people focus on their abs, biceps and chest when they want to lose weight and build muscle, but what about your legs?

You need to do some leg exercises if you want a toned and athletic body. More specifically, you need to target your thighs. While it's true that most men don't have the same problem with leg fat as women, it can be difficult to see your calves or quads when you're wearing shorts.

The good news: there are exercises that can help you burn fat faster than dieting alone.

Best Home Exercises For Men To Lose Thigh Fat

Here's a look at five best home exercises for men to lose thigh fat:

#1 Squat

Squats are a great way to build muscle and burn fat in your thighs. They’re also easy to do, as long as you follow the proper form.

How to do them:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing forward.

Hinge at the hips, keeping them neutral (slightly flexed) and chest tall with a slight arch in your back.

Hold dumbbells at each side of your body or place a barbell across the back of your shoulders, with your hands under the barbell grip facing palms down.

Lower yourself by bending your knees till they form 90-degree angles or as close as possible without rounding back or losing balance.

Squat down till your thighs are parallel or just past parallel to the floor while keeping knees behind toes so that the shin angle remains consistent throughout rep range (about 45 degrees).

Press through your heels while returning upright till standing straight up again with glutes engaged and abs braced tight before repeating the movement for the desired reps/time interval.

#2 Lunge

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Step forward with one leg, lowering your body till that thigh is parallel to the ground or as low as you can go without rounding your spine.

Push off with the front foot to return to the starting position. That counts as one rep; do 12 reps on each side for three sets.

#3 Planks

Planks are a great exercise to work your core, which can help reduce the appearance of fat in your belly and thighs. By engaging your entire body, they keep your thighs active and burn fat as well. Planks also strengthen your lower back, which can help prevent injury when lifting heavier weights.

Planks can be done anywhere and don't require any equipment or special clothing. All you need is a flat surface and the ability to keep your back straight while keeping your abs tight (but not so tight that they hurt).

Start in a push-up position with knees bent and feet together on the floor below you. Do not let them move out of place during this exercise. If that's too difficult at first, just do planks from kneeling till you're ready for full-standing planks.

Hold the planks for a minute before resting again for 30 seconds. Repeat five per set if possible (for example, two sets of five reps each).

#4 Calf Raise

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with both feet together, about shoulder-width apart.

Slowly rise up on your toes, keeping your heels on the floor, till your legs are straight.

Hold for a few seconds, and lower yourself back down.

Repeat this movement several times before resting and starting over again.

If you want, you can use weights while doing calf raises to increase the difficulty of the exercise and build strength in this region.

#5 Lying Side Leg Raise

The lying side leg raise is a simple exercise that works the abs but also strengthens your lower back muscles. If you're struggling to do this exercise or feel like it's not working for you, try placing your legs on an elevated surface, such as a chair or ottoman instead of just the floor.

This exercise can be done with or without equipment. All you need to perform this move is a yoga mat and something sturdy to hold onto while performing it, such as a door frame or wall.

To do this move:

Lie on your left side with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart from each other (or wider if needed).

Place both hands on top of each other at chest height in front of you (right hand above left).

Lift them off the ground about two inches, and hold them there throughout the entire duration of the exercise (don't let go).

Make sure that both shoulders are touching each other during this movement; if not, adjust accordingly till they're level with one another again before proceeding further.

Takeaway

If you’re looking to lose thigh fat, the aforementioned five exercises are a great place to start.

They work your lower body and core muscles while also improving balance and flexibility. You can do them anywhere with minimal equipment, which makes them convenient for people who don’t have access to a gym or workout space at home.

With regular practice over time, you should start seeing results quickly. Get out there, and start working on your goals.

