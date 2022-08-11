5 Best Inner Quad Exercises for Women

Inner quad exercises target the most difficult-to-reach area of your legs - the inner thighs. People often struggle to lose fat from this region. Having strong inner thighs can help you get slimmer, more toned legs.

The exercises mentioned in this article can help you build stronger thighs, but they won't help you lose fat from your inner thighs. That's because you can't just focus on losing weight in one area; you have to lose weight all over the body.

Inner Quad Exercises for Women

Check out these five best inner quad exercises for women:

1) Lateral Lunge

When talking of exercises that work out your inner thighs, specifically your inner quads, the lateral lunge has a special place. An extremely effective bodyweight exercise, this workout tones your thighs and gets your quads warmed up and humming with just a few repetitions.

We're so used to moving forwards and backwards that we often neglect moving sideways, which is an important part of building toned and sculpted inner thighs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by standing on the edge of the mat with your feet under your hips and arms by your sides.

Take a big step out with your right leg; sit your hips back, and bend your right knee till your right thigh is parallel to the floor.

Keep your left leg straight, and turn your toes forward.

To go back to the starting position, push through the right heel to complete one repetition.

Do ten reps on each side, and move on to the next move right away.

2) Sumo Squat

This squat can help increase the range of motion in your hips while also strengthening your legs, inner thighs and calves . This exercise is great for building strength and can also help you work on your balance and posture.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Put your feet farther apart than your shoulders.

Turn your toes a little bit outward so that your knees point toward your second toe.

Hold your arms in front of your chest if you aren't using weights. Hold your weights by your inner thighs if you're using them.

As you lower yourself, breathe in tillyour thighs are parallel to the floor.

Keep your back straight and chest up. Move your backside back a little, as if you were sitting in a chair. Stand up again.

3) Bulgarian Split Squat

Your quads, hamstrings, glutes and inner thigh muscles work hard in this exercise. As a lower body workout, the Bulgarian split squat strengthens these important muscles. Moreover, when you stand on one leg, your core has to work very hard to keep you balanced.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by holding a weight in each hand and standing about two feet in front of a step.

Back up your left leg, and put your left foot on the step.

Keep your shoulders back and chest up as you bend your knees and lower your body as far as you can (or till your knees are just above the ground).

Pause, and push through your right heel to get back to the starting position to complete one repetition.

Do ten reps on each side, and move on to the next move right away.

4) Front-Rack Deficit Lunge

This lunge variation lengthens your range of motion and time under tension, which makes it harder for your inner thighs (and entire lower body).

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand up straight on a small riser, step or box, and hold a set of weights in front of your chest.

Raise the right knee to hip height in front of the body, and bring it behind the body till the ball of the foot touches the ground.

Slowly bend your knees till they form a 90-degree angle.

Go back to having your knees up to complete one repetition.

Do ten reps on each side, and move on to the next move right away.

5) Supported Single-Leg Deadlift

The supported single-leg deadlift is beneficial for people who have trouble doing a full single-leg deadlift You should also know how to do a hip hinge before you do a full single-leg deadlift.

Here's how you do a supported single-leg deadlift:

Start by standing on your left leg with a weight in your right hand and your left arm by your side.

Step your right leg a few feet behind your body; lift your heel, and press yourright toes into the floor for balance. Keep your left leg slightly bent.

Lean forward; hinge at the hips, and drop the weight towards the floor with a flat back.

Drive into the left heel to get back up on your feet to complete one repetition.

Do ten reps on each side, and move on to the next move right away.

Takeaway

When you're done with the aforementioned quad exercises, take a 45-second break. Do them twice more for a total of three rounds. These inner quad exercises can help you tone your legs and strengthen them.

