5 Best Leg Press Variation Exercises for Men

Leg press variation exercises are the gateway to developing strong leg muscles, boosting strength, and muscle endurance. Variations allow you to work on the muscles from various angles and help with activating the smaller muscles too.

One of the best ways to ensure that your muscles develop properly is by adding variations to your workout routine. That ensures that the body does not become too accustomed to a particular exercise, stopping muscle growth.

Leg Press Variation Exercises for Growth and Strength

The following are five leg press variation exercises men can do on the leg press machine. These variations will enable you to work on your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes. Let's get started:

1) Basic Stance

For this exercise, keep your feet shoulder-width apart and in the middle of the platform. That helps with the overall development of the leg muscles.

2) Wide Feet Stance

Keep your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and vertically mid-aligned on the platform. This stance works on the inner thighs.

3) Narrow Feet Stance

Keep your feet closer than shoulder-width apart and vertically mid-aligned on the platform. This pose works on the outer thighs.

4) High Feet Stance

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart but placed towards the top of the platform. The tip of your toes should be aligned with the top of the leg press platform. This variation works on the hamstrings and glutes.

5) Low Feet Stance

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, but placed towards the bottom. Your heels should be aligned with the bottom of the leg press platform. This variation works on the quadriceps.

How to Use Leg Press Machine?

Now that you know the leg press variation exercises, you must also know how to use the leg press machine.

It’s important to note that the leg press is a heavy machine and should be first used under supervision.

Step 1: Sit on the seat with your back against the backrest and feet on the platform provided.

Step 2: Slightly push the platform, and unlock it.

Step 3: Lower the platform slowly so that your knees and thighs come towards your upper body.

Step 4: Once you’ve lowered it properly, push the platform away from yourself.

Step 5: Your knees should have a slight bend at the top of the motion to avoid any form of injury.

Step 6: Lock the platform before relaxing your legs.

Benefits of Leg Press Variation Exercises

It’s important to know the benefits of any exercise before adding that to your workout routine. You can do leg press variation exercises with both legs at the same time or unilaterally. You don't need to attain extreme, as you’re seated.

Leg press variation workouts strengthen the muscles for squats and deadlifts, improve endurance, and boost growth.

Bottom Line

If you’re not adding variations to your workout routine, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to activate every muscle in the muscle groups. Of course, a combination of compound and isolation exercises is a good way to move forward with muscle development, but variations have their benefits as well.

