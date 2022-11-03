5 Best Lower Body Exercises to Build Explosive Legs

Building strong legs is the result of strenuous exercise and a healthy diet. In this article, we will discuss the best lower body exercises to build explosive legs.

These are compound movements that target multiple muscle groups at once, which will help you build lean muscle mass and develop power.

Lower Body Exercises for Legs

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Barbell Squat

The barbell squat is one of the best lower body exercises to build explosive legs. It works the muscles in the thighs, hips, calves, and glutes.

If you want to build strong, muscular legs that can help you out when jumping up onto a surface or reaching for something high off the ground, this is an excellent choice for you.

Barbell squats are often performed with a barbell resting on top of your shoulders but can also be done with just free weights to increase difficulty. It's important not to lock out at any time during the exercise, as that can put unnecessary strain on your joints and ligaments.

That could lead to injury, so make sure that as you're standing back up again, keep pushing through with each rep till they're done properly without locking out.

#2 Dumbbell Lunge

The dumbbell lunge is a great unilateral option for the lower body. Try and use a set of dumbbells that's challenging, but not too heavy, as you will be putting most of the strain on leg at a time.

Here's how you do it:

Place a dumbbell on the ground, and pick it up with both hands.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and lift the dumbbell off the floor.

Keeping your back straight, chest up, and head up, step forward with one leg.

As you lower yourself down into a lunge position (both knees bent at 90 degrees), keep your weight centered over your front heel.

Lower yourself till the knee of your back leg is just above the ground, and push off with that foot to return to standing.

#3 Leg Press

The leg press is a great way to lift heavy and add volume to your sets. You can also use this exercise as an alternative to squats, as it does not stress the joints out too much, making it a better option for people with weak bones.

Here's how you do them:

Lie on your back on a leg press machine, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor about shoulder-width apart.

Place your hands behind your head for support, or use as an anchor point for the exercise if you're careful not to lock out too early.

Bring both feet off the ground by extending the legs while holding the pelvis neutral.

Keep your chest lifted and shoulders pressed down away from the ears in this position at all times. Do not bend at the hips when raising your legs.

Hold the top position for one count before lowering gently back down till the thighs are parallel to the floor (or just below), flexing the glutes hard during descent so that they return back up again under control without locking out the knees at top of the rep.

#4 Dumbbell Calf Raise

Calf raises are the quintessential calf workout and a great way to fire up a relatively untrained part. You can take things even further by using dumbbells to add resistance.

Do this move as follows:

Start by standing on a step or platform, with your toes on the edge of the step.

Place all your weight on the balls of your feet, and raise your heels as high as you can.

Hold for a second before lowering back down to the starting position.

Keep the knees straight throughout the movement, but don't lock them out. Just keep them slightly bent throughout the exercise.

#5 Barbell Deadlift

The barbell deadlift is one of the best leg exercises to build explosive lower body power.

It’s a compound exercise, as it works multiple muscle groups at once (glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps), and can be performed in multiple ways to target different areas of the legs.

How to do a barbell deadlift:

Stand straight with a weight bar in your hands, or use dumbbells if you have them available.

Bend at the hips till your torso is almost parallel to the floor, and lift up by extending from your hips (not just lifting from your knees).

Your shoulders should be back throughout the movement so that they stay on top of both feet during the exercise.

Do not allow yourself to lean forward at all during the movement. Doing so can cause injury if done incorrectly.

Pause for a second before returning back down under control till fully extended again for another rep.

Perform 8-12 reps per set depending on how strong you are.

Takeaway

There you have it: the five best lower body exercises to build explosive legs. We hope you’re able to use the tips and tricks for your next workout and see results as soon as possible.

