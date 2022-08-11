5 Best Lower-Body Superset for Men

Want to change up your workout this week? Try a lower-body superset workout!

Anyone wishing to enhance muscle endurance in the legs, hips, and glutes will benefit from this demanding strength training program.

You should incorporate supersets into your workout for two key reasons. The first is that they are a terrific technique to make your workouts more challenging and to overload your muscles. This results in bigger gains. The second benefit is that because they are so effective, you can finish workouts faster.

However, both of these advantages result from shorter rests between exercises, sometimes to the point where some movement combinations are followed by no rest at all.

Lower-Body Superset Exercises

There are four sets of exercises in this superset for the lower body. Prior to moving on to the next pair of exercises, you will swap between the first and second exercises in each pair until you finish the sets.

1. Back squat and Front squat

Your heart rate will soar during this superset and your legs will get bigger.

Here’s how you should do it:

Stand straight with the barbell across your shoulders.

Squat until your legs are parallel to the ground while keeping your core tight and your chest up; then stand back up.

Rerack the bar after 8 repetitions; then raise it once more to place it across your shoulders.

Use the same form you did for the back squat.

After the last rep, take 60 seconds to rest, then carry out a total of 4 supersets.

2. Squats and Calf Raises

Squats work nearly all of the muscles in your upper legs, but they don't do much for your calves. This superset fixes that problem, and since calf raises are a simpler exercise than squats, they offer an active break after a tough workout.

Here’s how you should do it:

Hold a barbell over your upper back while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart to perform squats.

Push your hips back, keep your chest high, and bend your knees.

When your thighs are roughly parallel to the floor, start to descend.

Regain your feet and repeat.

When you've finished your set, head straight for the calf raise machine.

Place the balls of your feet on the footrest, tuck your toes under, and then elevate your heels as high as you can while still feeling comfortable.

Maintain a tight core throughout. After finishing the final set of calf raises, take a brief break before starting the pairing again.

3. Leg Curl and Leg Extensions

Leg extensions engage your quadriceps in a manner similar to how leg curls engage your hamstrings. Your hamstrings are on the back of your upper leg, while your quads are on the front. These muscles are in opposition to one another, and they are situated on different sides of your upper leg.

Here’s how you should do it:

Start by sitting on the leg curl machine with your back straight and your knees aligned with the pivot point of the lever arm.

Pull your feet back toward your butt while bending your legs.

Repeat by spreading your legs out. After finishing, sit on the leg extension machine and position it so your knees are parallel to the pivot point of the machine.

Against the machine's resistance, completely extend your legs.

Return your legs to the starting position, but keep the weights from touching.

4. Supine Hip Thrust and Leg Press

The supine hip thrust is a glute-targeting bodyweight exercise. If this exercise is done well before the leg press, your glutes will be taxed before you begin the leg press set, which will increase the work you have to do with your thighs. This is called a pre-exhaust superset.

Here’s how you should do it:

Your feet should be flat on the ground as you lie on your back with your legs bent.

Lift your hips up toward the ceiling while stomping your feet down.

Then bring it back up to the floor. Place a weight across your hips while you relax for a more strenuous workout.

When done, mount the leg press machine and raise the weight with your feet.

As you reduce the weight, try not to round your lower back.

5. Barbell Front Squat and Jump Squat

In this superset, strong quad-dominant squats with great mechanical stress are followed by more powerful, high-rep jump squats.

Here’s how you should do it:

To exhaust the quads, perform the front squats in a smooth motion.

Immediately after, perform as many jump squats as you can (aim for 20-30 reps).

Focus on jumping as high as you can with each jump squat, then be sure to land lightly behind your knees and immediately lower yourself into a squat.

Your knee, ankle, and hip joints and bones are protected while the strain on your leg muscles is maintained.

Wrapping Up

Although the lower body is the main emphasis of these superset exercises, your entire body will be put to the test. For several of these motions, your body will need to be stabilized by your core, chest, back, and arms.

Edited by Ramaa Kishore