5 Best Lunge Variation Exercises For Men

You probably know that lunges are a great exercise, but did you know there are many types of lunges?

Lunges can be performed in any direction and with one or both legs. Lunge variations include alternating lunges, reverse lunges, curtsy lunges and more. In this article, we'll discuss a few of the best lunge variation exercises for men.

Best Lunge Variation Exercises For Men

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Bulgarian Split Squat

This is a great exercise for building power, explosiveness and balance in your legs. It also improves hip flexibility while strengthening the quads and glutes to prevent future injuries.

To do this exercise:

Stand on one foot (the other foot should be on an elevated surface such as a bench or box), and lower yourself down into a lunge position with your front leg bent 90 degrees at the knee and back leg straightened out behind you while keeping both feet flat on the floor.

Push yourself back up by driving through the heel of your front foot till it's almost touching the ground again before repeating on both sides.

#2 Curtsy Lunge

The first thing you'll notice about the curtsy lunge is that it's easy to do. If you can do a regular lunging motion, chances are you'll be able to perform this version without any problems.

The second thing you'll notice is how this exercise helps to tone and firm up your butt, thighs and hamstrings while simultaneously strengthening the muscles in your core as well.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Stand with feet hip-width apart; hold dumbbells at sides or barbell across the back of shoulders if using kettlebells instead (left leg will be extended forward).

Bend the right knee; step the right foot behind the left knee till the left shin is perpendicular to the floor.

The knees should not extend forward beyond the toes.

Push off the right heel back into starting position to complete a rep.

Repeat on the opposite side for the desired number of reps before alternating legs for the next set.

#3 Walking Lunge

The walking lunge is probably one of the easiest exercises to do, but it's also very effective.

To do a walking lunge, simply take a long step forward with your right leg, and push off the ball of your foot to return to standing upright. As soon as you've pushed off that foot, take another long step forward with your left leg, and repeat this pattern till you're done with your set.

To make things more challenging, try doing walking lunges while holding dumbbells or kettlebells at chest level. Kust make sure not to swing them too much.

You can also perform walking lunges while holding onto a barbell or TRX straps. That way if the weight becomes too heavy, you'll still have something secure to hold onto.

#4 Alternating Lunge

Here's how you do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.

Step forward with your left foot, and lower down into a lunge. Your back knee should be bent 90 degrees, and the front knee should be at a 90-degree angle or lower.

Make sure to keep your chest up and shoulders relaxed.

Push through the heel of your front foot to push yourself back up.

Repeat on the opposite side for one rep (one-two-three). Do ten reps total per set, performing three sets per day (morning, afternoon/ evening, morning/ afternoon).

Rest 60 seconds between sets if doing this exercise at home or in a gym setting where no weights are available. If you're using dumbbells or resistance bands, add another 20 seconds rest between sets.

Also note that you can perform these without rest as well by alternating legs each rep. With either method, aim for three sets total per day (morning/ afternoon), performing ten reps per set.

#5 Reverse Lunge

The reverse lunge is a great way to not only target the quadriceps, but also the glutes and hamstrings. It's also a great lower body exercise that can be done anywhere.

To perform this exercise, start by standing with one leg forward and one leg back (like you're doing a curtsy). Lower yourself down till your back knee nears touching the floor (or as close as you can go without losing balance).

Push yourself back up to return to the starting position, and repeat on the other leg.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed learning about the aforementioned lunge variations. These exercises can not only help you get stronger, but they can also improve your overall balance and coordination.

If you want to take your lower body workout to the next level, these exercises are some great options for doing so.

