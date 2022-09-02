5 Best Morning Exercises for Women to Boost Metabolism

Good metabolism is important for health and overall wellness. A slow metabolic rate can lead to weight gain, sleeping trouble, and poor physique, and many lifestyle diseases, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

The rate at which the body turns food into energy is known as metabolism. A healthy metabolic rate makes it easy for the body to burn calories, while a slow or sluggish one can make you feel bloated, tired, and uninterested.

There are ways to speed up metabolism or make it work better, and the best way is to work out regularly. Cardio workouts are great for metabolism, as they work out a lot of muscles, which makes the heart rate go up. The metabolic rate goes up when you work out for a long time, leading to a healthy life.

Morning Exercises that Boost Metabolism

Check out these five excellent cardio workouts to boost metabolism for women:

1) Mountain Climber

This is a great full body exercise that requires a high level of intensity. It uses a lot of muscles, and the quick movements quickly increase heart rate. Greater the number of muscles an exercise uses, the faster it revs up the metabolic rate.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start in a plank or push-up position. Put your hands on the floor right under your shoulders.

Keep your feet and back together, and hips even with the ground.

Quickly bring one knee towards your chest, and move it back to the starting position. Bring the other knee in, and move it back.

Repeat this movement with both legs as quickly as you can.

Perform the exercise for 30 seconds or three sets of 10-12 reps each.

2) Running Lunge

One of the best ways to speed up metabolism is to do a cardio blaster. The longer you do it, the more it keeps the muscles tight, which speeds up metabolism.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start with your right foot in front of you and left knee on the floor behind you.

There should be a 90-degree angle between the back of your knee and the front of your hip.

Your front knee should be on top of your ankle, and your back knee should be under your hip.

Bring up your back knee, and lift your right foot off the ground at the same time.

Go back to the starting position, and keep going.

If the jump is too high, instead of jumping, take a step-up.

3) Sprinter Burpee

Sprinter burpees are a full body cardio exercise that quickly raise heart rate and metabolism.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Put both hands on the floor; kick your feet back behind you, and slowly lower your chest to the floor.

Jump forward, and land your feet flat on the floor on the outsides of your hands.

Once your feet are in place, jump quickly into a sprinter's position, with your arms and legs in the air.

Try kicking your front knee in towards your face and back heel into your butt.

Every time you do a sprinter's jump, switch the leg that's in front.

4) Fire Feet Drill

This is another great cardio exercise that works the muscles quickly and quickly gets the heart rate up. When the heart rate is high, it sends oxygenated and nutrient-rich blood to the muscles, which speeds up metabolism.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Bend down backwards in almost a half-squat position.

Run on the balls of your feet as quickly as you can, as if you're on a hot floor.

Every ten seconds, jump as high as you can with an advanced tuck jump or a beginner jump squat, and land on your fire feet.

5) Bear Crawl Shoulder Tap

Any exercise that uses a large portion of your muscle groups boosts your metabolism pretty quickly. This exercise is a great example.

Here's how you do a bear crawl shoulder tap:

Start with your knees on the ground and wrists, elbows, and shoulders stacked on top of each other.

Lean on the balls of your feet to lift your knees off the ground. Your knees should be right under your hips.

Your shins should be parallel to the ground and no more than two inches off the ground.

Once you have a good base, put one hand on the shoulder of the person across from you.

Try as hard as you can to tighten your core so that your hips don't move from side to side.

Use your muscles, and keep the movement under control.

Takeaway

A robust metabolism is the key to living a healthy, active, and long life. Rev up your metabolic rate with the five aforementioned exercises.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav