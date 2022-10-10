5 Best Non-jumping Cardio Exercises for Belly Fat Loss

If you're looking to lose belly fat, you probably know that cardio exercises are important. However, if you're not sure how to do it, or if jumping around isn't your thing, there are a few easy ways to get the same results:

Cardio doesn't have to mean jumping about or jumping rope. It means any activity that raises your heart rate and makes you breathe faster. There are two main types of cardio: low-intensity (a walk), moderate-intensity (running), and high-intensity (sprinting).

The amount of time spent exercising is also an essential factor when considering whether or not it's cardio. You can do anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours of continuous exercise in one session. That depends on what type of cardio you're doing, whether or not you're working up a sweat, and how often you perform the exercise.

Cardio can be done indoors or outdoors with friends or alone, on a treadmill at the gym, or running through the park.

Non-Jumping Cardio Exercises for Belly Fat Loss

Here's a look at five such non-jumping cardio exercises:

#1 Battle Rope

Battle ropes are a great way to increase strength and cardio. You can use battle ropes in many ways to work different muscles, and they're also a great way to work the core, arms, and legs.

The key is knowing which exercises are best for you. If you don't have any prior experience with battle ropes, it's important to start off with beginner exercises before moving on to more advanced ones.

#2 Jogging

Jogging is a great way to burn calories and lose belly fat. You can jog almost anywhere, and it's an excellent way to get your heart and lungs working.

For beginners, running on a treadmill or using an elliptical machine are good options, as they can keep you from getting injured. You don't need to run very fast or for too long; just do what you can do comfortably without hurting yourself or becoming winded too quickly.

#3 Brisk Walking

Brisk walking is a great exercise for belly fat loss, as it's an easy way to burn calories and tone your body.

To get the most out of this workout, you should walk at least 30 minutes, five days per week. If you're new to exercise and want to lose weight faster, aim for three days a week instead of five.

Proceed as follows:

Walk at a pace of 3.5-4 miles per hour (you can measure that by counting steps).

Walk on flat ground or with an incline up to 8 percent grade.

Wear comfortable shoes with good arch support if possible (flat soles will make your feet hurt).

#4 Rowing

Rowing burns more calories than any other cardio exercise, as it works your whole body in one movement. The quads, hamstrings, glutes, back and core muscles all come into play as you row.

Rowing is ideal for those who want a full body workout that's low impact and can be done at home. It's a great way to burn calories, increase upper body strength, and get an overall cardiovascular workout.

#5 Swimming

Swimming is another excellent non-jumping cardio workout that can help you lose belly fat.

It's a full body workout. Swimming works out the arms, legs, and core at the same time, which helps to improve flexibility and balance as well as coordination. That helps tone the upper body while also improving your cardiovascular health.

Swimming is low impact on the joints, so it's easier on the knees than running or jogging. That's beneficial for those who suffer from joint pain issues like arthritis or tendonitis in the ankles and knees.

You can burn more calories by swimming at an intense pace than by doing other forms of exercise, such as running or jogging. That's because you have to work harder against gravity when in water compared with on land (you will also burn more calories from all those arm strokes).

Takeaway

Cardio is great, but it’s not the only way to lose belly fat. You can also improve your metabolism by working out at home and using a variety of equipment.

The best part about the aforementioned exercises is that they don’t require any special equipment, and you can do them anywhere. All you need is some space and time on your hands and something heavy enough for resistance.

