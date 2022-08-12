5 Best Pilates Exercises for Men

Pilates is a great way to get a full-body workout. It doesn't need a fancy studio or expensive equipment; all you need is commitment and some space. If you're just starting out, take up some basic moves like these five exercises for men that will help build your core strength and flexibility.

Best Pilates Exercises for Men

1. The Hundred

The Hundred is a great exercise if you are a beginner, as it helps you learn how to properly engage and use your core. It is also a very good full-body workout that can be done anywhere. The Hundred is one of the most important exercises in Pilates, as it helps improve your posture by strengthening the abdominal and lower back muscles. This exercise also focuses on lengthening the spine and improving abdominal control, which is why it’s an ideal choice for older men who want to stay strong and fit but may need some extra support around their spine.

2. Single-Leg Circle

The single-leg circle is an excellent Pilates exercise for men, but it can be difficult to master. To do an easier version, use your opposite hand to assist with the reach and hold as long as possible. Make sure that you're rotating from your waist and not just moving your arm up and down in front of your body. This will help keep the proper form of the single-leg circle.

Do this move with a suitable modification if you have mobility issues or pain in the hips (this is often why people experience difficulty with this exercise). Instead of lifting toward the ceiling with either leg—the goal should be to get them parallel to each other while they're lifted up toward the ceiling—you can try raising one knee at a time instead. You can also start by lifting just one foot off the floor rather than two if this makes things easier for you; however, work toward increasing its difficulty over time by eventually bringing both knees up to chest height so that they're parallel with each other again before lowering them back down again. Remember to maintain good form throughout!

3. Double-Leg Stretch

To do the double leg stretch, lie on your side with your legs together and extend straight. Bend your knees so that they're parallel. Lean into your bent leg, keeping it straight as you stretch out that side of your body. Repeat on both sides until you’ve done a full set of each move (six repetitions).

These moves target all areas of the core—from obliques to lower back muscles—and can help improve flexibility and balance. If you feel like this move is too difficult for you right now, start with just one leg at a time before moving on to both; alternatively, if it’s not challenging enough for your liking (or if you just want an easier variation), try doing these exercises lying down instead!

4. The Swan Dive

The swan dive is a great movement for your core and back, but it’s also a great way to strengthen and tone up your shoulders. It works on balance, too! Just make sure that you keep your spine straight while doing this move—don’t arch your back or let your shoulders drop. And don’t let your hips sag either!

5. Rolling back

The rolling back is an excellent exercise for developing the core, which is important for stability and balance. The exercise also targets glutes and hamstrings because these muscles are responsible for lifting your legs up. This move helps improve posture and strengthen the lower back muscles.

Lie face down on a mat with arms extended out to the sides with palms facing down. Lift your legs off the floor while keeping them bent. Roll up onto your shoulder blades while keeping both legs bent, then draw your knees toward your chest until they're almost touching in front of your body before lowering them again slowly as far as possible without hurting yourself (this will vary based on flexibility). Repeat 10 times with each leg before switching sides.

Conclusion

Pilates is a great way to get a full-body workout, and these moves can be taken up by beginners. You can add challenging modifications once you have mastered them. They’re also much easier than they look—even if you’re new to pilates, try them out for yourself!

You will definitely feel the burn, but don't worry—the more you practice these movements regularly, the better your body will be able to handle them (and trust us when we say that it will).

