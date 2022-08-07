5 Best Plyometric Exercises for Springboard Divers

Compared to swimmers, divers must concentrate on different parts of their bodies. Athletes in both sports devote a lot of time and effort to developing their bodies to the fullest extent.

Quick, explosive movements, usually incorporating leaps, are used in plyometric exercises, which can greatly benefit in diving. Your muscle power will rise as a result of these exercises, helping you keep up with or even boost your strength and speed.

These at-home plyometric exercises are done to raise your heart rate and keep your leg muscles contracting swiftly.

Best Plyometric Exercises to get Ready for Diving

The stretch-shortening cycle, which is a component of plyometric exercises, involves extending the muscle area and quickly and explosively contracting it. To become a stronger diver, plyometric training can help by increasing the capacity of muscles to generate maximum force in the shortest amount of time.

Here’s a list of the five best plyometric exercises every diver must do:

1) Explosive Split Squat

Explosive split squats are a great plyometric exercise for divers. Jumping at the peak of the movement while performing explosive split squats adds power and coordination to the mix.

Here’s how to do it:

Prepare for a split squat by stepping one foot in front of the other as if you're ready to take a lunge.

Your feet should be adjusted such that your hips stay square while your knees and thighs make up around 90-degree angles as you descend.

The entire time, your feet should remain in this straightforward stance.

Keep your hips squared and body upright as you lower yourself into a series of split squat pulses.

With every rep, leap up quickly so that both feet are off the ground. Repeat while carefully landing back into a split squat.

2) Lateral Jump

The lateral jump is a fabulous plyometric exercise for divers. It trains your legs and torso to work together while also increasing your strength.

Here’s how to do it:

With your feet shoulder-width apart and hands by your sides, assume a tall stance.

Load your left leg while you lean to the left, and bend your knees gently.

Quickly switch to propelling your right leg with your left leg, bounding as far to the right as you can.

Gently place your right foot down before going back the other direction.

If you need lower-impact motions, stick to bounds; if you want to go to jumps, get to the point where both feet are taking off and landing at almost the same moment.

3) Squat Thrust

Squat thrust is a great plyometric exercise that strengthens your core by improving the synergy between your body and legs.

Here’s how to do it:

Squat to your own weight.

Send your legs back in a single rapid motion as you quickly transition into a push-up position.

Back away one foot at a time if you need to move into position in a less-impactful manner.

Tighten your glutes as you complete a push-up to prevent your low back from hyperextending and sagging towards the floor.

Jump or squat back up; stand, reload and repeat the process.

4) Box Jump

The Box jump is an excellent plyometric exercise that helps build your mental fortitude and self-assurance for jumping on the springboard.

Here’s how to do it:

Squat down to your level in front of your box to begin.

As you erupt out of your squats, moving up and slightly forward, use your arms to assist in maintaining your balance and velocity.

That'll ensure that both feet land safely (but softly) on your box.

Before repeating, take a step or a light hop off the box.

Try tuck jumps if you don't have access to the box or if you're still gaining confidence.

Tuck your knees as high into your chest as you can while jumping high in a squat position.

5) Depth Jump

The depth jump, often known as the squat jump, is a more complex plyometric exercise. Step off the plyo box; stifle the force, and rapidly react by launching yourself vertically.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on a 12 to 18-inch box.

Keep your shoulders back and knees soft. Jump off the box.

Place your feet firmly on the floor. To prepare to jump, squat down to a quarter position.

Plant your feet firmly on the ground; raise your arms high, and jump as vertically as you can.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned exercises along with lower body plyometric exercises and strength training can aid in the development of your strength and power. You'll surely be ready to take your board for diving. Try the workouts, and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

