5 Best Plyometric Rebounding Exercises for Power and Speed

Plyometric rebounding exercises are a type of power training that has been shown to increase athletic performance and rebounding skills dramatically.

Rebounding is an acquired skill that may be learned with adequate training, particularly strength and plyometric exercise. You may do various drills to improve your rebounding abilities because rebounding has so many components.

Plyometric rebounding exercises manipulate the suppleness and strength of muscles by increasing the pace and force of contractions. Athletes use them to achieve optimum physical condition. Plyometric training can develop fast and forceful motions that provide explosive power in a range of sports as a result of this.

Step Up Your Athletic Performance with the Best Plyometric Rebounding Exercises

Plyometric training can make your workouts more enjoyable and challenging.

Try these best plyometric rebounding exercises to gain more speed and power:

1) Explosive split squats

Power and coordination are added to the mix with explosive split squats, making them one of the best plyometric rebounding exercises. You have to explode, not just elevate up, to receive air. More power will be developed due to the increased velocity, and that power will be transferred to other lifts, such as the back squat.

Here's how to do it:

Set yourself up for a split squat by stepping one foot out in front of the other as if you were ready to lunge.

Adjust your legs, so your pelvis remains square, but your knees and thighs form a 90-degree inclination when you descend.

The basic position of your feet will be maintained throughout (until you switch sides).

While lowering yourself into many split squat pulses, keep your body erect and your hips squared.

With each rep, explode up and off the ground with both feet.

Return to a split squat by landing softly and directly. On both sides, keep the rep count equal.

2) Lateral jumps

The lateral jumps are one of the great plyometric rebounding exercises. In addition to strengthening power, these jumps train leg and torso synchronization as the two sections work together from side to side. This coordination leads to increased body control, which can be used for almost every free-weight action in the gym.

Here's how to do it:

Standing strong with your arms by your sides and your feet shoulder-width apart is the starting position.

Load your left leg by leaning to the left side on soft knees.

Quickly switch to utilizing your left leg to propel your right leg, leaping as far to the right as possible.

Land gently on your right foot and continue the cycle in the opposite direction.

If you need low-impact motions, stick with bounds; if you want to progress to jumps, increase up to leaping horizontally with both feet taking off and landing at about the same moment.

With each rep, make sure you land softly.

3) Squat jumps

Squat jumps are one of the excellent Plyometric rebounding exercises for increasing power, high jump, and endurance. Adding a 360-degree spin to the mix increases your heart rate and pushes your rotational speed, agility, and power.

Here's how to do it:

Place yourself in your favored squat position.

Maintain a side-by-side position with your arms.

Bring your hands back and bend down.

Launch yourself into the air and toss your arms in the same direction as the turn.

Depending on your skill, rotate 180 or 360 degrees.

Crouch down into a squat stance. If you turn 180 degrees, repeat in the same way.

4) Clapping pushups

Plyometric rebounding exercises come in various shapes and sizes, but clapping pushups is a classic. You'll also stimulate muscle growth and power in your upper body, especially your core, which will help you maintain your body in line as you manipulate your load like a beast.

Here's how to do it:

Start in a pushup posture — you may need a broader grip than usual to make this work, but don't flare your elbows, as this will impair your form.

You can do this from your knees if you're not prepared to go whole explosive.

Slowly lower yourself until your torso is only a hair above the ground, then explode up.

If you're on your knees, clapping could throw you off balance, so go all out until your hands leave the ground, then slow down and land safely.

If you're doing a full pushup, ensure you have enough height to easily clap and return to the starting position as lightly as possible.

5) Single leg lateral box jump

Single-leg lateral box jumps are yet another of the best additions to Plyometric rebounding exercises. They increase your frontal (side-to-side) explosive power. Quads, calves, hamstrings, and glutes are all strengthened.

Here's how to do it:

Position yourself next to a 12- to 18-inch box.

Face the box on your right side.

Take a step forward with your right leg. Press your feet onto the floor with soft knees.

Jump onto the box from the side. To counterbalance, use your arms.

Take a gentle step down the floor.

All reps should be done on one side. Then repeat on the opposite side.

