5 Best Pull-Up Variation Exercises for Men

There are numerous pull-up variation exercises men can do to build strength Chin-ups and standard pull-ups tend to involve fairly simple movement.

Pull-up variation exercises most often use the same muscles as pull-ups, as they also largely involve vertical pulling motion. The major difference in these exercises is the muscles that are primarily targeted and the varying intensity of muscle contractions.

Best Pull-Up Variation Exercises for Men

We have curated a list of the five best pull-up variation exercises men can include in their workout routine to boost strength and muscle mass:

1) Wide Grip Pull-Up

Wide grip pull-ups are an effective pull-up variation exercise that can build significant strength in the upper body by targeting the chest, arms, core, shoulders, and back. This exercise also helps you perform other exercises, such as shoulder presses and lat pull downs.

How to do it?

With a grip wider than your shoulders and thumbs pointing towards one another, grab the pull-up bar in both hands. Try to create a 'Y' with your body and arms to assume the correct stance for this exercise.

With your gaze forward, pull your torso towards the bar. Release to return to the starting position with control before repeating again.

2) Lateral Side Pull-Up

The lateral side pull-up is one of the dynamic pull-up variation exercises for men that works on the forearms, back, shoulders, and biceps. It targets the muscles from unique angles and helps build muscle mass.

How to do it?

Start off by freely hanging on the pull-up bar with a wide grip and palms angled forward. Make sure to keep your chest lifted throughout the movement.

Raise your body towards the ceiling, and keep the right side with your chin towards the bar. With control, lower your body to the starting position. Raise your body towards the alternate side before releasing with control. Repeat.

3) Around the World Pull-Up

This is one of the more advanced pull-up variation exercises that emphasizes more on the arms and sides of the back. Around the world pull-ups alos help in strengthening the muscle groups in the upper body, including the upper back, grip strength, core, and biceps.

How to do it?

Start off by hanging freely on the pull-up bar with an overhand grip that's wider than shoulder distance.Rather than pulling yourself straight above, contract your lats, and pull your body towards the right side, pulling yourself in a clockwise direction.

Keep pulling your body upwards to the center of the bar, keeping your chin at the level of the bar. Keep going in a circular motion till you reach the full arm extension at the center. Repeat.

4) Close Grip Pull-Up

Close grip pull-ups are a dynamic exercise for building the upper back and strengthening the body.

How to do it?

Start off by hanging freely on the pull-up bar with an overhand grip and palms close to one another. With your chest lifted, core engaged, and glutes tightened, raise your body on the bar till your chin is at the bar level. Bring your body back to the starting position with control. Repeat.

5) Plyo Pull-Up

Plyo pull-ups are one of the most dynamic advanced pull-up variation exercises for men. They help in building significant strength and explosive power in the body.

How to do it?

Start off with your torso hanging freely on the pull-up bar with a grip wider than shoulder distance. Forcefully carry on the movement of the pull-ups to gain momentum. At the upward movement of the exercise, remove your hands from the bar momentarily to clap, and hold the bar on your way down. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best pull-up variation exercises men can include in their workout regimen for added gains and strength in the body.

These advanced pull-up variation exercises work on several muscle groups throughout the body, including the abs and upper back. That results in improved grip strength, defined muscles, toned body, and better strength.

However, it's very important to maintain the correct form while doing pull-ups, which can be challenging for most people, especially beginners. You might get seriously injured due to poor form.

You should also ensure to get enough rest between pull-up sets so that you can maintain good form throughout the exercise along with completing a quality set.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav