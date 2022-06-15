5 Best Rowing Exercises to Mix up Your Workout Routine

If you already have a thorough treadmill training regimen and know exactly how to get on the elliptical, it might be time to add a rowing machine to the mix. While rowing may appear difficult, it is rather simple to do and may be a fun way to spice up your regular workout routine.

Rowing is a terrific option to boost your cardiovascular health and a diverse training option, as you may row at a moderate speed or go for a full-body HIIT workout. With each stride, rowing works about 85% of the muscles in the lower body, core and upper body at the same time.

Using a machine for the first time might be scary, and the rower isn't the most straightforward piece of gym equipment. So spend some time perfecting your form and technique.

Once you've mastered the fundamentals, you can incorporate your favourite workout tactics, such as HIIT and Tabata, to mix things up, keep your muscles guessing and burn fat quickly.

Amazing rowing exercises to step up your workout

Catch, drive, finish and recovery are the four elements of a rowing stroke. Moving your body through its full range of motion efficiently reduces stiffness and enhances flexibility. Rowing is one of the best low-impact exercises for conditioning your muscles and joints without putting them under stress.

Rowing can easily be included in any workout, and you can get a lot of oomph from a 10- to 15-minute rowing session. You can easily incorporate additional tools, such as kettlebell swings or other activities, to create well-rounded, full-body workouts.

Do you need some examples? Take a look at the workouts listed below.

1) 2000-meter mix up

It's an efficient rowing workout you should look to incorporate in your workouts:

Here’s how to do it:

Start rowing at 2,000 metres on your rower.

Get off the rower, and complete a weighted hollow rock ladder at the start of each minute (when the rower hits 1 minute, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, and so on).

Do five hollow rocks the first time you get off the rower. Do six the second time, and continue adding one hollow rock each time you get off.

Look to complete the task in 15 to 20 minutes.

2) Row and burpee challenge

It's nothing like a burpee penalty to get you to row your fastest. This rowing workout will motivate you to keep up to speed.

The steps are as follows:

Row 500 metres five times. Your goal is to complete each row in 1:40.

Take a five-minute break between rounds.

If you finish in under 1:40, relax and enjoy the rest of the race. If you complete in more than 1:40, keep track of how many seconds you went over. That's how many burpees you'll perform.

3) The calorie count up

The workout begins softly but builds to a crescendo at the end. The best aspect is that it comes with a natural warming built in.

Here's how to do it:

Use a rowing machine to count one-minute intervals. Before each minute expires, you must consume the required number of calories.

Row for five calories for the first minute, then rest for the next minute. Row for six calories the following minute, then take a minute off before starting the next. Ascend the stairwell.

Aim for as many rounds as you can. When you can't burn the required number of calories in a minute, the workout is over.

At least 15 minutes of work should be completed.

4) 30-second sprints

This isn't a workout for the weak hearted. As you push yourself as hard as you can, your cardiovascular system will be worked, and your muscles will burn. After a brief warm-up, the workout will last approximately 20 minutes.

Here's how to do it:

Select 'Intervals: Time' on your monitor, followed by 30 seconds of work followed by 90 seconds of rest.

Complete ten 30-second periods at maximum effort.

During each 30-second interval, try to maintain a stroke rate of over 30 per minute.

If the 90-second rest period feels excessive, increase the intensity of the next interval.

5) 1000-meter repeats

You won't be disappointed with this 3000-meter challenge if you're looking for something quick and easy.

Here's how to do it:

Set the intervals on your monitor as follows: Choose a distance of 1,000 metres and a rest period of three minutes.

Perform three 1,000-meter repeats, increasing your stroke rate halfway through each repeat.

Row at 26 strokes per minute for the first 500 metres, then increase to 30 per minute for the next 500.

Take three minutes to catch your breath before moving to the next 1000-meter repeat..

