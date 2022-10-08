5 Best Rowing Machine Exercises for Men to Get Six-Pack Abs

Rowing machines are a staple exercise machine in the gym, but they can also be used for more than just cardio.

They're a great way to build strength in the arms and core, which can help tone the entire body. The following five exercises use the rowing machine to help build core strength and tone:

Best Rowing Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises for men to get six-pack abs:

#1 500-meter Steady State Row

It's a great way to mix up your cardio and strengthen your back muscles. To do this exercise, you will need to use the monitor on your machine to track how far you have gone.

You will also want to make sure you're keeping a steady pace throughout the 500 meters so that both sides of the body get an equal amount of work in. As well as trying to maintain a constant pace, it's also important to focus on maintaining good form by making sure the back remains straight and the chest is up at all times during the rowing movement.

#2 Basic Rowing

This exercise is great for building muscle definition across your abs, as well as strengthening them.

It's done as follows:

Begin by placing your feet on the footrest.

Lean forward, and hold onto the handles.

Pull back on the handles, and straighten your arms, keeping your back straight but not arched.

Keep your knees bent, but do not lock them in place.

#3 Low-Sit Row

To perform this exercise, you will need to get into a low rowing position. That means your feet should be placed on the footplate and held there by straps.

Here's how this exercise is done:

Your knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle, and core should be tight so that it contracts as you row.

You can also do this exercise without using straps if you wish. It's commonly used in CrossFit gyms because of its ability to strengthen both upper back muscles and biceps simultaneously while training for other activities, such as climbing or rope work.

After getting into position, hold the rowing handle with both hands facing inward so that they're parallel with each other at shoulder-width apart.

Make sure your elbows are bent at 90 degrees and pointing towards each other but not quite touching each other; pull back till they reach full extension (straight).

Hold for two seconds before releasing slowly back down again through the full range till you reach 90 degrees again (bent).

#4 High-Sit Row

It's a great exercise for the upper back and core. The movement is performed by pulling the handlebar towards the upper chest while keeping the lower back in contact with the seat.

That will help you perform this exercise correctly, if you're not using proper form due to any reason, it could cause some serious injuries.

Here's how this exercise is done:

Place one foot on either side of the machine.

Sit up straight on top of the seat. Hold onto both sides of the handles with palms facing forward slightly wider than shoulder width apart from each other so that when you move them up towards your chest, the elbows should be fully flexed at about 90 degrees

Pull back towards your belly button till thearms are fully extended above the shoulders. Keep your elbows under your wrists throughout the entire movement (don't let your hands come above the shoulders)

Slowly return to the starting position; repeat.

#5 Plank Row

The plank row is a low-impact exercise that can be performed on a rowing machine.

To perform the plank row, place your forearms on the handle and feet on the footrest. Pull the handles towards your chest, and hold for 30 seconds before relaxing for 30 seconds between repetitions.

Keep your core tight as you pull back with each repetition to keep yourself straight (or use this as an opportunity to practice doing so).

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises use a rowing machine to help build core strength and tone.

The basic rowing exercise is great for beginners, while higher-intensity rowers can start with low-sit rows or high-sit rows. Plank rows are a great abdominal workout as well, but they may be too tough if you're not used to doing ab work on machines or at home. Start slowly, and work your way up to avoid injury.

Poll : Do you like rowing? Yes No 0 votes