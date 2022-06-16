5 Best Rowing Workouts to Improve Your Fitness and Strength

Rowing machines, also known as ergometers, are a gym machine that makes your whole body fit and gives you full-body strength.

The use of a rowing machine can help you stay in great shape, as it provides for high cardio output along with complete strength training of the body. The use of this machine provides multiple other benefits, including core training, posture control, low-impact workouts, endurance development and heart health.

The rowing machine might look intimidating, but it is quite beginner-friendly and provides one heck of a workout. Take a look at some effective rowing workouts that you can include in your workout regime for strength and fitness:

Rowing Workouts for Strength and Fitness

1) Tabata Rowing Workout

The Tabata rowing workout is a kind of short HIIT workout. This workout boosts your cardiovascular performance for a short duration of time.

It provides your body with complete strength training along with burning a high amount of calories. This tabata workout works on major muscle groups in your body. You can squeeze in this workout even if you are running late, as it only lasts for four minutes.

How to do it?

Row for 20 seconds at high intensity.

Take rest for ten seconds.

Repeat the above for around eight rounds, which should take approximately four minutes.

This exercise can be further modified according to your needs and stamina. There are many variations of this workout you can adopt, for instance - rounds, intensity, time interval and so on.

2) Reverse Tabata Rowing Workout

This is another variation of the Tabata rowing workout. It is the reverse form of the earlier workout with certain modifications. This workout helps you in building full-body strength and fitness.

How to do it?

Start rowing at the highest speed possible as you can for ten seconds.

Give your body rest for 20 seconds.

Repeat the above-mentioned steps for eight rounds.

Like the first workout, this exercise can also be modified according to your fitness goals.

Tabata workouts alone can provide many benefits. These include improving metabolism, growing lean muscle mass, raising heart rate, boosting anaerobic fitness level and super flexible workouts. So, make sure to include one of the Tabata rowing workouts in your fitness regime.

3) Pyramid Power

The pyramid power workout provides you with a complete body cardio workout and helps burn a decent amount of calories. While doing this exercise, focus on improving your power output and stroke rate. Also, ensure good form during the exercise. Even this workout can be easily modified.

(Recovery row – low-intensity rowing)

How to do it?

· One-minute high-intensity rowing

· One-minute recovery rowing

· Two-minute recovery rowing

· Two-minute recovery rowing

· Three-minute recovery rowing

· Three-minute recovery rowing

· Two-minute recovery rowing

· Two-minute recovery rowing

· One-minute recovery rowing

· One-minute recovery rowing.

Starting this workout with warm-ups and ending with cool down can help in smoother motions. Pyramid power can also help you increasing the stamina of the body and improving the intensity of rowing exercises.

4) Distance Intervals

The distance interval tends to use distance pauses and has an equal ratio between work and rest. You can choose the intensity of this rowing workout, but keep it constant throughout the entire workout.

How to do it?

· Row for 100 meters.

· Give your body 1-minute rest.

· 200 meters rowing.

· 1-minute rest to the body.

· 300 meters rowing.

· 1-minute rest to the body.

· 200 meters rowing.

· 1-minute rest to the body.

· Row for 100 meters.

5) The 250 Set

This is the simplest rowing workout you can incorporate in your regime to help build strength and fitness. It's a quick workout where you start rowing and don't stop till you have burned 250 calories. You can choose the pace and intensity of the workout.

The benefit of this workout is that it's super flexible and can be modified according to your needs. Even if you are running late, you can swiftly squeeze this workout into your routine.

Takeaway

Rowing workouts provide strength and fitness, whether you are a beginner or experienced practioner.

These workouts also provide other benefits, including better body conditioning, better aerobic fitness, full-body workouts and lesser chances of injuries. However, before starting these rowing workouts, it's important to remember to practice well and improve your technique.

Keep modifying the rowing workouts by changing power, distance and interval timing to avoid monotony. Make sure to assume proper form before starting the exercise. So start your workout on the rowing machine today. Happy rowing.

