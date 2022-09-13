5 Best Shoulder Exercises for Men to Build Some Serious Gain

Shoulders are the most prominent part of the upper body. Your shoulders will always be visible no matter what you wear. Everyone wants sculpted shoulders, but not everyone knows how much effort it takes.

The shoulders are made up of a number of tiny muscles that must be targeted individually or collectively for the best results. While diet and recovery are significant factors, your movements in the gym will sculpt them.

5 best exercises for men to build their shoulders

Here are the best exercises to strengthen and sculpt your shoulders. Most of these exercises also require intense control from your core, legs, and back, which strengthens these muscles as well. Perform each exercise for 12 to 15 reps in sets of three or four.

1) Dumbbell shoulder press

• Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Load a pair of dumbbells onto your shoulders, elbows angled.

• Press the dumbbells up over your head, straightening your arms above your shoulders. Brace your core to keep yourself stable.

• Bring the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

• Grip the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart and hold it up in front of your collarbones, elbows pointed forward.

• Press the barbell up over your head, straightening your arms out fully above your shoulders.

• Bring the barbell back down to its starting position.

3) Front raises

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand and stand straight with them in front of your thighs.

• Raise your arms up straight in front of you, bringing the dumbbells straight in front of your shoulders.

• Bring the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

4) Dumbbell lateral raises

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand by your sides and stand straight.

• Raise the dumbbells up to shoulder-level, maintaining a slight bend in your elbows.

• Bring the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

5) Upright rows

• Grip a barbell in your hands, closer than shoulder-width. Stand straight.

• Row the barbell up toward your chin, pulling your elbows up toward the ceiling.

• Lower the barbell back down to the starting position.

Add these exercises to your upper body routine two to three times a week for the best results. Be sure to follow appropriate warm-up and cool-down protocols to avoid injury and perform at your best capacity!

Edited by Advitya Singh