5 Best Smith Machine Exercises To Build Strength and Lose Weight

Using the Smith machine regularly can put you on a fast track to achieving your strength-training goals.

It’s perfect for novices and individuals with injuries. However, this equipment has generated more controversy than its worth. So, if you find yourself a part of the anti-Smith machine army, keep reading to learn about the uses of the equipment and what exercises you can do to target specific muscle groups.

Smith Machine Workouts for Fat Loss

Here's a look at five such workouts:

1) Bench Press Throw

It's a good idea to do free weight bench presses, but you could also mix in some Smith machine bench presses.

The bench press throw exercise is another great option if you're doing the bench press alone. Although free weight will yield greater muscle activation, the Smith machine allows you to concentrate on the chest muscles.

How to do it?

Set up a bench at the desired height, and lie down on the bench; position yourself so that the bar is over your chest, and grab it with both hands using an overhand grip.

Pushing up; rotate your wrists so that you can release your grip on the bar, and lower it to your chest.

Push up again using explosive force so that the bar leaves your hands at the top of the movement. Catch the bar, and perform the desired reps.

2) Hack Squat

Traditional squats on the Smith machine do not work as many muscles as squat variations.

However, you can focus on specific leg muscles when you do front squats or hack squats with the Smith machine. Hack squats engage the quadriceps more because of the placement of your feet.

To do this exercise:

Set up the Smith machine bar so that it's just below shoulder height.

Get under the bar resting on your upper back, and grab the bar with an overhand grip on both sides.

Unlocking the bar, take a step forward, and place your feet shoulder-width apart.

Straighten your back as much as you can, and bend forward till your thighs are parallel with the floor.

Push up through your heels, and return to the starting position.

3) Front Squat

When you're fatigued, you can do front squat with the Smith machine, and focus on your larger leg muscles instead of your smaller stabilizer muscles and core. You can also take stress off your wrists, as the bar is stabilized.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place the bar at upper chest height.

Get under the bar with your upper back and core tight, keeping your arms either crossed in an X or grasping the bar to the sides with your hands.

Unlatch the bar, and slowly lower down until your thighs are parallel with the ground.

To get back to the starting position, push up through your heels.

4) Smith Shrug

If you want to build bigger traps, shrugs are a must-do exercise. You can do shrugs on the Smith machine to allow you to load up heavier weight than you'd with dumbbells.

You can also do other Smith shrug variations, including one arm shrug, where you stand on the side of the bar, and perform shrugs one arm at a time.

Here's how you do it:

When performing shrugs, set the height of the bar to about an inch below your hands, using a shoulder-width grip.

Grab the bar with your hands slightly more than shoulder-width apart.

Unlatch the bar, and raise your shoulders as high as you can, keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Hold for a few seconds before lowering the weight under control. Perform the desired reps.

5) Bent Over Row

Bent over rows are one of the best exercises to build a strong back. You can go heavier on the Smith machine, as you aren’t engaging your stabilizing muscles like you would with free weights. Do all the heavy lifting with your traps, lats, and rhomboids.

How to do it?

Stand behind a barbell, with an underhand grip on the bar a little wider than shoulder-width apart.

Bending over, keeping your back straight and arms extended.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull the bar up till it reaches just above your belly button.

Slowly lower to the starting position. Perform the desired reps.

Bottom Line

Smith machines are very versatile and can provide many benefits, but they're not perfect. Ideally, you would want to stick with compound lifts, like squats, deadlifts, and bench press.

Nevertheless, there's no denying that this machine does have its place if you want to incorporate it into your routine. The biggest benefit is that it doesn't require complete stability, letting you get more practice with your technique without worrying much about falling over.

