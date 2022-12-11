Strength-building exercise is the way to go if you want to get stronger. The more muscle you have, the more powerful your body will be—even if you lose some fat. And while strength training has plenty of benefits for runners, it's not always easy to keep up with.

Most strength-building exercises are difficult (and time-consuming) or require specialized equipment such as a barbell set or dumbbell rack. But there are still plenty of ways to build lean muscle without spending hours staring at yourself in the mirror with heavy weights dangling from your wrists.

Best Strength-Building Exercises To Add To Your Workout Routine

Whether you're just starting and trying to build up your strength or you want to progress some foundational exercises to get stronger, starting with a good foundation is essential.

Here are five of the best strength-building exercises that can help you get started:

1) Squats

Squats are one of the best strength-building exercises out there. They work with your lower body and core while improving coordination and balance.

To perform a squat:

Stand with legs shoulder-width apart; toes pointed slightly outward.

Keep your back straight, bend at the hips until your knees are bent 90 degrees, and your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as close as you can). Then push through heels to return to the start position.

You can add weight in two ways: holding dumbbells in each hand or performing barbell squats by placing a loaded bar across shoulders with arms hanging straight down from sides—make sure that whatever you're doing is safe!

2) Deadlift

Deadlifting is a compound exercise that works the entire posterior chain. It involves picking up a weight from the floor, standing up, and returning to the floor.

The primary muscles involved in deadlifting are your hamstrings and lower back, but it also involves your glutes, quadriceps, and upper back. This makes it an excellent exercise for building overall strength and power.

How to perform a deadlift?

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, and arms at your sides.

Bend forward at your hips and push your butt back as you lower a dumbbell along your shins.

Your torso should be almost parallel to the floor.

Keep your core engaged as you stand straight and return to the starting position.

Pause at the top and squeeze your glutes. That's one rep.

3) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges (also called hip bridges) are a way to target the glutes, one of the largest muscles in the lower body. This strength-building exercise also helps build leg strength and core stabilization.

How to do a glute bridge?

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor, knees bent, and arms crossed over your chest for support. Extend one leg and place it before you, then lift your hips off the floor into a bridge position.

Keeping your abs engaged and spine straight, squeeze both glutes to lift your hips as high as possible before lowering down again. Repeat for 10-15 repetitions before switching sides and doing another set of 10-15 reps on the other side.

4) Push-up

Push-ups are a great way to strengthen your chest, shoulders, and triceps. This strength-building exercise is also known as the "king of the bodyweight exercises" because it works so many muscles in one move.

Push-ups can be made more challenging by adding weight or doing them on an incline; they are also excellent exercises for beginners because they help you learn good form and how to activate specific muscles during an exercise.

How to do push-ups?

Start with a high plank, placing your hands on the floor, shoulder-width apart, directly above your wrists.

Your feet should be extended behind you with your core and glutes engaged.

Bend your elbows and lower to the floor. Drop to your knees and push back up into a high plank. That's one rep.

5) Bent Over Row

By also working on your pulling strength, you'll be able to complete your first bodyweight pull-up—a challenging strength-building exercise that's an excellent indicator of strength. Pulling exercises like this bent-over row work all the pulling muscles in your upper body, including the back and biceps.

How to perform bent-over row?

Grab a barbell with an overhand grip and place the bar across your thighs.

Lift the bar by bending at your hips and knees until you're standing up straight—keeping your back flat and chest lifted throughout the movement—and then lower it back down to start position, keeping tension on the muscle for a full second before lowering again.

Repeat this way for 8-12 repetitions per set; 3 sets are ideal if you're just getting started or have limited strength.

Conclusion

So, these five strength-building exercises are a great place to start if you want to improve your strength and muscle power. They're easy to learn and can be practiced by anyone—whether you're just starting at the gym or want a refresher on the form before taking on heavier lifts. But don't forget that it doesn't matter what exercises you do—it matters how hard you push yourself while doing those exercises!

