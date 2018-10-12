5 Best Strength Training Exercises For Women To Improve Their Strength and Endurance

Are you interested in strength training but are unsure of what you should do? Well, as far as that question is concerned, you need to be aware of a few tips and a few exercises before you jump into a strength-training workout. Strength training not only helps you lose weight and build endurance, it also ensures that you enhance your stamina and metabolism. It strengthens your core, which is the centre point of all your regular activities. Further, strength training helps you feel good about yourself and boosts your confidence. But is that all? Is it that easy? Well, it can be easy if you remember a few tips before you start with it:

1. It is okay to know your limits but it is definitely not okay to let those limits become permanent. Well, start your session by acknowledging your limitations and work each day to push your boundaries. If you try to go overboard on the very first day, you might end up hurting yourself.

2. Diet is very important. It is equally, if not more, important than your training program. Be sure of what you eat and remember, 2 minutes of snacking can ruin 3 days of your workout.

3. Do not shy away from resting between sets. You must give your body time to recover. Also, start off with training 3-4 times a week.

4. Always remember to warm up and cool down. These are important to prevent injuries and fatigue.

5. Few things you must note and pay attention to are: breathing, speed, weight, grip and form. These are extremely important and play a major role in determining the effectiveness of your workout.

Once we are aware of these very important tips and points, let us look into a super effective strength-training workout for women to help them improve their strength and endurance.

Exercise #1

Front Squat and Press

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a pair of dumbbells and bring them close to your shoulders. Your palms must face each other.

Step 2: Keep your back straight. Bend your knees to lower your body down. Go down until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Step 3: Push back up to get back to the initial position. As you stand straight, raise your arms up over your head to do a press. Lower them back down and do a squat. Repeat.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps each.

