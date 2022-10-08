5 Best Strength Training Exercises to Lose Weight and Slow Down Aging

Strength training is a great way to exercise, build muscle, lose weight, and slow down aging. The best part? It's not overly complicated. In fact, these five exercises will get you started on your journey to a strong, toned body:

Best Exercises to Lose Weight And Slow Down Aging

1. Push-Ups

Push-ups are a fantastic exercise to build up the chest, arms, shoulders, and core. They can be done anywhere and are a great beginner exercise if you want to start building strength in your upper body.

A push-up begins with placing your hands on the ground at shoulder height with your feet hip-width apart or wider depending on how advanced you are.

Then lower yourself down until your chest almost touches the ground before pushing back up to the starting position again.

If you're new to this exercise, we recommend doing knee push-ups because they will help strengthen your core at the same time as improving your upper body strength so that when you're ready for full push-ups they shouldn't be too difficult for you!

2. The Deadlift

You might think that the deadlift is a killer exercise, but you will be pleasantly surprised to learn it's actually easier than you think. The deadlift is an incredibly effective full-body exercise that strengthens your legs and back while also working your arms and core. It is a compound movement (meaning it involves multiple muscle groups at once), so it allows you to increase overall strength and muscle size with one exercise.

The deadlift works all of your major muscles: glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and lower back muscles. In addition to building strength in these areas of the body, it also improves functional mobility by increasing torso stability through better posture. This makes it an excellent exercise for weight loss because when done correctly with proper form—and not just going through the motions—it can burn more calories than any other weight-lifting move out there!

3. Squats

If you want to lose weight and build muscle but don’t have the time or means for a gym membership, squats are one of the best exercises you can do. They’re easy to perform anywhere and only require two things: yourself and something to hold on to for balance.

Squats work out all of your lower body muscles by targeting your glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves, and core. There are several different squat variations that can be done with or without weights or resistance bands—from basic squats to pistol squats (a variation that requires only one leg).

Squats are also a compound exercise because they involve multiple muscle groups at once. Compound exercises burn more calories than isolation exercises like bicep curls do—which is why it’s important not only how much weight we lift during an exercise but also how many muscles we engage in order for our bodies to burn more fat instead of building up lean muscle mass as we want!

4. Bent-Over Rows

If you're looking to lose weight and slow down aging, the bent-over row is a great lift to add to your routine. It's also simple enough so even a beginner can do it.

To start out with this exercise, bend over and grab a barbell or dumbbells with an underhand grip (palms facing inward), holding them shoulder-width apart.

Lift up to your hips; keeping your back straight, don't arch it or hunch forward as you reach upward—this will allow you to use more weight than intended.

Lower back down again until both arms are fully extended at their sides.

Repeat for the desired number of reps per set: 3 sets of 8–12 reps are recommended by experts in the field of strength training for optimal results when losing weight and slowing down aging from within through exercise!

5. The Plank

A plank is one of the best core exercises you can do. It also strengthens your shoulders, arms, and back while working on your balance.

To do a plank, lie face down with your elbows bent and hands under your shoulders.

Lift yourself up so that your body is straight from head to heels, keeping your core muscles contracted throughout to stabilize it.

Hold for as long as possible without arching the back or lowering down too far (if you feel any discomfort in the lower back or neck region).

For added difficulty: raise one leg off of the floor while holding this position.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to lose weight and slow down aging, these five strength training exercises will help. They not only build muscle, but they also burn fat and boost your metabolism.

