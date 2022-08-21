5 Best Stretching Exercises for Men

Stretching exercises are an important part of your workout. It helps keep you limber, reduces risk of injury, and even boost your performance.

However, how do you know which stretch is right for your body? Here are a few easy stretches that can help keep you limber and ready for anything:

Stretching Exercises For Men

Here's a look at five such workouts:

#1 Triceps Stretch

The triceps stretch is one of the most common stretches you'll see in a gym. It works to lengthen your triceps muscles and help them relax.

To do this exercise:

Place your arm over your head, with your elbows pointing down.

Bend your arm, and get it into position, right behind your back.

Pull back gently on each arm till you feel the tension (not pain) in your shoulders and triceps.

Hold for 30 seconds for two to three repetitions per side (one repetition = both sides).

#2 Shoulder Blade Squeeze

It can be done from either a standing or seated position.

To do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold on to something for balance, if needed.

Bend over at the waist as far as you can go without feeling any pain in your back or neck.

Pull both shoulders back, and push them down towards the floor till they're straightened out (like how a cat would stretch after waking up).

You should feel that in your upper back. Squeeze those shoulder blades together by rolling them upwards towards each other while keeping the rest of your body still.

Hold this position for 30 seconds to one minute before releasing again and repeating at least twice per week for the best results.

#3 Hamstring Stretch

This stretch is one of the most common and effective hamstring exercises. It can be done on its own or in conjunction with other stretches.

For maximum effectiveness, ensure that your body is properly supported by a wall, chair, or table to take some of the weight off your legs, and it to relax into the stretch more fully. Hold for 30 seconds before repeating three times on both sides.

If you have trouble reaching behind your back without rounding forward at the hip (a common mistake), try placing a towel over both shoulders so that it hangs down along each side of your body like a wide belt.

That will help guide you into proper alignment during this stretch. It's also important not to bounce up from any position. Instead, move slowly into each position while maintaining control over how much stretch you allow yourself till it feels comfortable but not overly tight or painful. That can make all the difference when performing this exercise properly.

#4 Glute Stretch

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Sit on the floor, with your legs straight out in front of you.

Bend your right knee, and cross it over your left leg. Take your left hand, and grab your right foot, pulling it toward you.

When you stretch out this way, it should feel like an intense pull in the center of your thighs. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute on each side before repeating twice more with each leg.

#5 Hip Flexor Stretch

The hip flexor stretch is a great way to stretch the hip flexors, which are located in the front of your thighs. These muscles are used to bend and straighten the knees and lift your legs towards your torso, so it's important to keep them stretched out so that they don't become tight or strained.

You can do this stretching exercise anywhere and at any time of day—even on a busy morning commute. So it's perfect for people who don't have much time but still want to stay healthy and prevent injury. All you need is an open space and some floor space (ideally carpeted) to do this exercise.

Takeaway

Stretching is important for many reasons. It’s good for the body, mind, fitness and flexibility. Stretching also increases your range of motion, which helps with posture as well.

With the aforementioned stretches, you can keep your body limber and ready for adventure. You'll also feel better about yourself, which is always a great way to start the day.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like stretching? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav