5 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Women That Will Help Shrink Thigh Fat

Reducing thigh fat is easier said than done. It takes a lot of strength training, cardio exercises, and the perfect amount of consistency to get slimmer and stronger thighs.

If you think you can spot reduce thigh fat, truth be told – losing fat from a particular part of the body or spot reduction is a myth. And while you can’t target just one specific body part, the best you can do is exercise regularly and focus more on leg strengthening exercises. Luckily, there are certain exercises that may potentially help you sculpt your legs and make your thighs look a lot slimmer and toned.

So, if you are looking to shrink your thigh fat, instead of focusing solely on your thighs, include leg strengthening exercises in your fitness routine and focus more on improving your entire leg muscles, including your calves, hamstrings, and thighs as well.

5 best bodyweight exercises to reduce thigh fat

Here are the top 5 bodyweight exercises that are sure to tone your thighs and boost your overall leg strength.

1. Sumo squats

To do this exercise:

Stand straight and set your feet wider than hip distance. Keep your toes out to the sides and hold a dumbbell or kettlebell for added resistance.

Bend your knees while keeping your chest high, squat down and make sure to keep your knees pointed out.

As you come up out of the squat, squeeze your glutes, abs and inner thighs.

Perform at least 3 sets of 12 reps.

2. Lunge with a kickback

To do this exercise:

Position your feet at a hip distance and stand tall. Take a step forward with your right leg and lunge down.

As you come back up, kick your leg behind and squeeze your abs and glutes.

Return to the initial position and repeat the exercise with your left leg.

Keep alternating legs and complete 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

3. Curtsy lunge

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with both your feet together. Move your left leg behind your right and bend both knees at the same time.

Pull your knees towards your midsection to squeeze your inner thigh muscles.

As you stand back up, either lift your right knee or tap your left foot for a greater balance challenge.

Repeat the exercise on the left side and complete equal reps on both sides.

4. Skaters

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet together. Keep your knees a bit flexed and your abdominal muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

Now push off with your left leg and hop on your right while pushing off the floor on the way.

Land slowly and softly on your right leg and cross your left leg behind in a curtsy lunge position while keeping your hip hinged forward.

Return to your left side with a small hop. This completes 1 rep.

Complete at least 15 reps.

5. Side-lying adduction

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise by lying on the floor on one side and keep your top leg bent and forward. You can support your top leg using a pillow or a yoga block if necessary.

Now extend your bottom leg out and make sure to keep your hips stacked as you raise your bottom leg.

Engage your abdominal muscles as you raise and lower your leg.

Complete 20 reps on one side and then switch to the other. Perform at least 3 sets.

Bottom line

To reduce thigh fat, you’ll need to perform exercises that involve more leg movements, and the aforementioned ones are some of the best exercises to offer you the same.

If overall weight loss is also one of your goals, then combining strength training with aerobic exercises and making healthy dietary changes will help you shed fat, build muscle, and boost your overall fitness. The key, however, is to perform each exercise correctly so that it may target the right muscles. If you are a beginner and unsure about these exercises, it is best to work under a certified fitness trainer to seek the right guidance. Initially, start the exercise with fewer reps and be mindful of your form. Increase the reps and pace as you gain more strength and power. Most importantly, do not overtrain your muscles as it can lead to pain and other muscle discomforts.

