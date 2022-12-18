5 Best Total Body Workouts for Rapid Weight Loss

Total body workouts are one of the best ways to get the body buzzing and fat burning. The more muscles you work at once, the faster the heart will beat, giving the entire body a good workout.

No exercise can work out all the muscles in the body at the same time, but certain exercises can target many muscles at once. Mostly, these are divided into upper body and lower body exercises, but some of these workiuts have components that work out both the upper and lower body.

Read on to learn about the best bodyweight total body workouts you can do for rapid weight loss. However, keep in mind that you will need to follow a low-calorie, protein-rich diet to lose weight quickly.

Best Total Body Workouts for Rapid Weight Loss

Check out the following five total body workouts that can help in rapid weight loss:

1) Burpee

Burpees are one of the best total body workouts that work out all the major muscles in the body. They're an excellent calorie-burner that can boost the heart health massively. Burpees strengthen the muscles in the legs, hips, buttocks, core, arms, chest, and shoulders.

Instructions:

Assume a squatting position with your knees bent, back straight, and feet about shoulder-width apart.

Quickly drop your hands to the floor in front of you, keeping them inside your feet.

Once you're on your hands and toes in a pushup position, transfer your bodyweight from your legs to the hands.

Do one push-up while keeping your body in a perfectly straight line. Don't slouch or put your back end in the air.

To execute a frog kick, jump while bringing your feet back to their starting position.

Raise your arms above your head, and spring into the air from a standing position.

As soon as you come down, squat down, and repeat the exercise.

2) Squat

The second one in our list of total body workouts is the humble squat, which works out all the muscles in the lower body as well as the core. It strengthens the glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and hips.

Instructions:

Take a moment to stand tall with your feet slightly apart than hip-width.

Keep your chest up and abs tight.

Sit up straight by pushing your hips back and shifting your weight to your heels.

Drop your hips till the thighs are parallel to the floor (watch your knees so that they don't go in front of the toes).

The squat will put pressure on your thigh muscles and buttocks.

Take a deep breath out; pause, and slowly raise your body back to the starting position.

3) Push-up

Push-ups are one of the more popular total body workouts that largely exercise the chest, shoulders, and arms. Push-ups are a great way to tone up the upper body and core. You can start will wall push-ups if floor push-ups are too complicated for you.

Instructions:

Position your hands under your shoulders, knees under the hips, andfeet flat on the floor.

Spread your fingers, and move them to the outside of your shoulders. Maintain a slight bend in the elbows.

Spread your feet hip-width apart as far apart as you can, and extend your legs behind you till you're balancing on your hands and toes.

Tense your abdominal muscles, and draw your belly button in towards the spine to strengthen your core.

Take a deep breath in as you lower your body till the elbows form a 90-degree angle with the floor.

Exhale as you tense your pecs; push up through your hands, and return to the starting position.

4) Lunge

Lunges are one of the best total body workouts recommended. They strengthen the entire lower body and help remove muscle imbalance.

Instructions:

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and body straight; you may clasp your hands at your waist, if you want to.

Take a step forward, making sure that one leg is farther ahead of your torso than the other.

The forward calf should make a right angle with the forward thigh as your foot lands and stays on the ground.

When you do that, your back heel will be lifted off the ground and calf will be aligned perpendicular to the thigh.

It's important to keep the spine straight and abdominal muscles engaged.

With a powerful kick from your lead leg, you can quickly reclaim your starting position.

5) Medicine Ball Slam

Medicine ball slams are the last exercise in our list of total body workouts. They're very fun to do, but the challenge increases with each rep.

Instructions:

Stand with your knees slightly bent and arms extended in front of your head while holding a medicine ball.

Lean forward at the waist, and use your abdominal muscles to slam the ball against the ground in front of you with as much force as you can muster.

The ball should fall about a foot in front of you.

To prevent yourself from falling forward, make sure your arms continue to follow through.

Take hold of the ball as it's climbing back up, and then start over again.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned total body workouts can help you lose body fat in a short period. You should also follow a low-calorie, protein-rich diet to make the weight loss sustainable and long-lasting.

