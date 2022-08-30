5 Best Trap Bar Exercises For Total Body Workout

Trap bars, also known as hex bars, are a great way to add variety to your exercise routine.

They're typically used for deadlifting and squatting, but you can do a variety of exercises with them—from rows and farmer's walks to lateral lunges and overhead presses.

Best Trap Bar Exercises

Here's a look at the five best trap bar moves for a total body workout:

1) Hex Bar Deadlift

The hex bar deadlift is one of the best exercises for trap bar training, as it allows you to safely lift heavier loads than a regular barbell. It also works the upper and lower body at the same time, so you get more bang for your buck with this exercise than most other options.

Here's how to perform a hex bar deadlift:

Set up as you normally would for deadlifts.

Get into the space between the parallel bars of the hex bar.

Grab both parallel handles with each hand.

Hinge your hips forward; arch your back, and pull the bar up.

Lower back down, and reset. Perform as many reps as you can.

2) Hex Bar Row

The hex bar row is a great alternative to normal barbell rows. It offers a unique contraction that can serve as a breath of fresh air in your mundane workouts.

Here's how you do a hex bar row:

Stand and hold one end of the bar at shoulder height using an overhand grip.

Your arms should be straight with your back flat, which will help keep you from arching as you lift.

Pull the bar up toward your chest by bending at your elbows till it reaches your torso or just below (try for about three inches above).

The hexagon shape of a trap bar means when you're doing this exercise, your feet are slightly wider apart than they would be if you were using a straight barbell.

If that's not possible because of space constraints, try keeping them exactly where they are when performing squats or bench presses on a regular bench.

Pulls can be added by holding heavier dumbbells or kettlebells in each hand instead of just one dumbbell overhead. However, there's no way to add weight to a hex-shaped handle, as there's no place to put one.

Instead, consider adding more sets or reps rather than increasing resistance, if needed, before progressing onto something else like weighted rows.

3) Hex Bar Farmer's Walk

This exercise is a variation of the traditional farmer's walk. Unlike dumbbells or kettlebells, which have a single handle that you can grip with both hands, hex bars have two handles at an angle that are positioned for both sides of the body to hold.

Here's how it's done:

Make sure you have enough space for this move, as it involves walking with heavy loads in each hand. Think about how much space it takes to do a squat (front squat or back squat), and you'll get the idea—you don't want anything in your way.

The goal is to perform ten steps forward and ten steps back for eight rounds. You can use a lighter weight if you need more repetitions—you should be able to complete all eight rounds pretty easily with some practice.

Start by lifting the bar off the ground, in a way not unlike a deadlift.

Keep your back and legs straight, and walk forward as you balance the weight in both arms.

4) Hex Bar Squat-to-overhead Press

The hex bar squat-to-overhead press is one of the best trap bar exercises you can do. It combines a squat with an overhead press into one move, which keeps your heart rate up while burning fat and building muscle.

To do this exercise:

Grab the handles of a hexagonal barbell, and hold it at shoulder height with your palms facing forward.

Your feet should be shoulder-width apart, with your toes pointing slightly outward to help you balance yourself during the exercise.

Squat down by bending at your hips tillyour thighs are parallel to the floor, and push through your heels to return to a standing position as you pull up on the barbell till it reaches chest level (or just above).

Make sure not to lock out your arms at the end range of motion for safety reasons.

5) Hex Bar Lateral Lunge

The hex bar lateral lunge is a great exercise for building the quad muscles and hamstrings. To do this exercise, you will need to hold the hex bar at shoulder height, with your hands placed either side of the bar.

Here's how it's done:

Step back with one leg (keeping the other straight) till there’s a 90-degree angle in that knee.

Keep your chest up and back straight throughout this movement to get maximum results from it and minimize injury risk.

Bring the weight down slowly by bending at both knees till you reach about 90 degrees of flexion in each leg.

Repeat steps 1 through 3 with the opposite foot forward for the desired number of repetitions before switching sides.

Takeaway

Trap bar exercises can be used as an alternative to traditional barbells. If you want to switch things up from time to time, using a trap bar is a great way to do so.

Plus, the versatility of the hexagon shape allows for more options and movements than any other type of equipment.

So whether you’re looking for something new in your routine or just want some more variety with your workout programme, the aforementioned moves can help get things rolling in the right direction.

