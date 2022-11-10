5 Best Triceps Exercises for Your Arms

Triceps exercises are synonymous with bigger and more developed arms.

The biceps may steal the show from the upper arms, but don't overlook the triceps. A significant muscle group that accounts for 60% of the mass in your upper arm is the triceps. It controls how far your elbow extends and how much it bends. It's essential to strengthen this core set of muscles if you're trying to add heft to your arms.

Our triceps perform two essential tasks: they help stabilize the shoulder joint, retrace, and extend the elbow joint.

It's crucial to practice a variety of triceps exercises when working out these muscles to achieve the best results in terms of overall functionality and appearance.

What Is the Most Effective Triceps Exercise?

Targeted resistance exercises on a regular basis can help you enlarge your triceps, which will help them look bigger. Concentrate on total-body strength training and incorporate these triceps exercises into your program three times each week.

Get ready to feel the burn in your triceps!

1) Skull Crusher

Skull Crusher, also known as the French press or French extension, is one of the best triceps exercises. It focuses on the triceps head, a group of muscles that are generally neglected.

Here’s how to do it:

Start this traditional heavy-lifting exercise by lying straight on a bench.

Hold the barbell tightly at the length of your forehead.

Now, flex your elbows so that your arms are at 90 degrees with the ceiling.

Push the barbell to straighten your arms, so that it aligns with your chin.

Now, bend your arms to return to the starting position.

Complete 8-10 reps.

2) Triceps pulldown

When thinking about building huge triceps, this cable workout is one of the best triceps exercises. It's a fantastic isolation exercise that works all three heads of triceps, albeit the lateral and medial heads receive a little more attention.

Here’s how to do it:

With your feet shoulder-width apart, grab the rope (which is attached to a cable) at chest height.

Extend the wire vertically down until the arms are completely extended, then pull it back up.

Ensure that your elbows are still as if hinged to a fixed point.

Continue to repeat this motion.

Perform 15-20 reps.

3) Cable overhead extension

The triceps muscles are the focus of the cable overhead triceps extension exercise. As part of the arm-focused section of the workout, it is often done for moderate to high reps.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab the rope that is tied to the cable above your head, then place your left foot at the equipment’s base.

Step outside while keeping your right foot pointed away from the machine and lean outward at a 45-degree angle.

With almost all of your balance on your front foot, stretch your arms straight out in front of you.

Then, flex your arms to bring back the rope to starting position.

It's crucial to maintain a lock-like posture with your elbows as if they were on a fixed hinge.

4) Dumbbell triceps kickback

Dumbbell triceps kickback is a traditional triceps exercise that activates and targets the major three heads of the triceps. Additionally, you can target your core with this exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Keep your knees slightly bent, and your torso hunched forward at a 45-degree angle, with a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your upper arms steady while pressing the dumbbells back to straighten your arms while contracting your triceps.

Continue to perform 8-10 reps in a controlled motion.

5) Diamond push-ups

Your triceps are worked by both the standard push-up and diamond adaptation, but because your hands are closer together in the diamond variation, they are slightly more focused.

Here’s how to do it:

Prepare yourself as you would for a regular push-up: with your arms outstretched, your body straight and taut, and hands placed beneath your shoulders.

After that, remain in place while bringing your hands together to form a triangle. Your thumbs and first fingers ought to be in contact.

After that, carefully lower your chest to your hands before slowly rising again. Continue until your triceps are burning.

Conclusion

To accomplish daily tasks that entail any kind of lifting or pulling motion, a strong triceps muscle is essential. And certainly, triceps exercises can aid in getting rid of the typical problem area that jiggles as you wave.

