5 Best TRX Exercises for Absolute Beginners

If you're looking to develop massive muscles, endurance or strength without using heavy weights, look no further than TRX exercises.

TRX suspension trainers are one of the most versatile tools that can be used pretty much anywhere - be it at home, gym, or outdoors. You can perform several bodyweight exercises with the help of this effective piece of equipment to achieve amazing results.

TRX exercises might look simple, but they're challenging and deliver a productive workout that helps improve flexibility, mobility, power, endurance, heart health, and core strength.

No matter whether you're focusing on improving your strength or willing to condition your body, this affordable all-in-one tool can provide a result-worthy workout. Moreover, it can help with stability and balance during mobility and stretching.

Not sure whether to start? Start your TRX training with the following beginner-level exercises to achieve great results:

TRX Exercises for Beginners

Try out these five TRX exercises for a full body workout.

1) Plank

A strong core is a must for beginners; this exercise helps you achieve the same. A plank targets your entire core muscles and also helps keep your body aligned and in good posture.

Instructions:

Lie down with your stomach away from the anchor point and the straps attached to your midcalves.

Position your toes on the foot cradles, and move your heels back to the handles.

Squeeze your quads, hamstrings, glutes, core and calves, and firmly press into a flat plank position.

Hold the posture for as long as you can before releasing.

Repeat for two to three sets.

2) Biceps Curl

The TRX biceps curl targets your entire body along with forearms and biceps. It's much easier to perform, unlike the traditional biceps curl that's done using dumbbells.

Instructions:

Grab the handles tightly with both hands, and adjust the straps properly.

Stand straight with your body towards the anchor point.

Tighten your abs, and position your feet facing the anchor point, with your body slightly leaned back.

Lift your elbows over your shoulders with your palms straight, and lower your body till your arms get straight.

Slowly bend your arms, and start to curl them towards the handles.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

Complete ten reps.

3) Squat

Squats offer great benefits when it comes to improving daily movements and sports. This exercise targets your entire lower body and also helps improve your hip mobility.

Instructions:

Stand tall facing toward the anchor point, and adjust the straps to mid-length.

Grab the handles near your chest, and make sure to keep your elbows soft. Take a few steps back till there's tension on the straps.

Without bending backwards, bring your hips as low as you can, and squeeze your glutes as you stand back up to the initial position.

Complete at least two sets of ten reps.

4) Hamstring Curl

Strong hamstrings are essential for healthy knees and to walk, run, kick, jump and more. Hamstring curls are one of the best exercises to improve your leg health and functionality.

Instructions:

Adjust the straps a few feet above the floor, and lie on your back.

Position your heels on the foot cradles, and extend your legs straight.

Keeping your glutes, heels, lower back and hamstrings tight and engaged, lift your lower back and hips off the floor.

Maintain this position for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

5) TRX Y Fly

This exercise improves your shoulder mobility and strengthens your upper back. Performing this exercise correctly also helps achieve a better body posture.

Instructions:

Stand straight facing the anchor point, and adjust the straps to mid-length.

Place your arms in a 'Y' position over your head, and keep your feet at hip-width distance.

Keeping your arms straight and extended in a 'Y' position, lower your body back, and start to pull the strap in and out.

Repeat.

Takeaway

TRX exercises offer great full body benefits and can be used as an all-in-one training solution. TRX suspension trainers can be attached to doors, trees, and almost anything that offers a good anchor, making them a useful and effective exercise tool.

