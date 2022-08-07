5 Best Upper Back Stretches for Beginners

Upper back stretches are key, as they enhance joint movements, boost blood circulation, improve posture, release tension and help in relieving pain and stress.

These stretches help in unwinding the tightened issues, which are often the result of slouching and overall poor posture. They also help in lengthening the restricted issues along with increasing the blood flow to the region, helping reduce tension and tightness in the back.

Over a period of time, due to different factors, our muscles tighten, leading to stiff bones and compromising the natural body alignment. That can cause pain and tension in the muscles, leading to poor posture and body balance. That's why upper back stretches are important, as they help improve movement to the connective tissues, tendons and joints.

Upper Back Stretches for Beginners

Here are five most effective upper back stretches beginners can include in their workout routine:

1) Child Pose

The Child Pose can help counteract slouching and release tightness from back muscles that are often rigid due to everyday activities.

How to do it?

Start off by sitting on the ground with your knees slightly wider apart than hip distance. Bend your knees, and drive your hips backward, which curls your toes inwards.

As you get comfortable in this position, extend your arms forward till they're straightened completely. Bring your head forward to touch the ground in a relaxed position. Hold the pose for a few moments before gently releasing to return to the initial position. Repeat.

2) Shoulder Blades Stretch or Eagle Pose

The shoulder blade stretch primarily target your deltoids. It's a good pose for relieving the tension and tightness between your shoulder blades.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an upright position with your right elbow on your left elbow. Interlace your left hand around your right arm. This is the position of the eagle pose or shoulder blade stretch.

You can also put more pressure on the upper back opening, but be careful not to overstrain your muscles. Hold the pose for about 30 seconds before repeating on the other side.

3) Standing Side Stretch

The standing side stretch engages several body parts, such as the shoulders, obliques, arms, lats and intercostals. This stretch helps in alleviating the pain and tension between the shoulder blades along with enhancing spinal mobility.

How to do it?

Start off by standing with an upright back. Extend your arms completely over your head, and interlock your fingers. Lean your body sideways towards the far left, and hold for about a few seconds before bringing your body back to the initial position. Lean your body sideways towards the far right, and hold for a few seconds. Swap sides, and repeat.

4) Cobra Pose

The Cobra {ose helps relieving back pain and strengthening the spinal muscles. This pose enhances the mobility of the spine and opening the front of the body.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on your stomach on the mat with your palms pressed onto the ground directly beneath your shoulders. Tuck your elbows to the sides while bending them straight back.

Keep your neck in a neutral position while looking straight and anchoring your lower body to the ground. Slowly lift your chest off the ground while rolling your shoulders backward. Make sure your lower ribs are touching the floor. Hold the pose for a few moments before releasing it to return to the starting position.

5) Upper Trapezius Stretch

The upper trapezius stretch primarily stretches the muscles of the upper back, such as the trap and neck. It effectively help in unwinding the tight muscles and lengthening the back and neck. It's among the most versatile upper back stretches, as you can also do it on your desk.

How to do it?

You can do this upper back stretch in both standing and seating position, according to your preference. Position your right hand towards the left side of your head, and place your left hand behind your back.

Slowly bring your head down towards the right shoulder while using your right hand to gently press your head towards the shoulder for a deeper stretch. Hold your head in the position for about 30 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat the same on the other side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far