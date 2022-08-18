5 Best Upper Body Flexibility Exercises For Women

Flexibility exercises are an excellent way to improve strength and reduce stiffness and discomfort. If you're a woman, you've probably had to deal with some kind of mobility issue. It could be an injury or a chronic pain condition, but whatever the cause, there are five helpful upper body stretches that can help with mobility issues. These are all simple exercises that will help you get your shoulders and chest in shape without requiring much equipment or effort—just give them a try!

Crossover arm stretch and 4 other best Upper Body Flexibility exercises for Women

1) Doorway chest stretch

The doorway chest stretch is a great way to stretch your pectoral muscles and open up the front of your body. It’s also a good warm-up for many upper-body exercises, including push-ups.

To do this exercise,

Place one hand on each side of the doorframe with arms outstretched and feet firmly planted on the ground in front of you.

Keep your elbows slightly bent but not locked in place as you lean forward from the waist until you feel a gentle stretch in your chest and shoulders.

You can either hold this position for 30 seconds or repeat it five times before moving on to other stretches such as arm raises or exercises like pushups.

2) Cat-Cow Position

This age-old yoga pose is a favourite amongst several gymgoers, and for all the right reasons. This exercise loosens up any stiffness in your back while also stretching your triceps, biceps, and shoulders.

To do this exercise,

Begin on your hands and knees, with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Place your shins and knees hip-width apart and point your fingertips to the top of your mat. Set your head in a neutral position and lower your gaze.

Begin by assuming the Cow Pose. Inhale as you lower your belly to the mat. Raise your chin and chest and look up at the ceiling.

Then, as you exhale, draw your belly button to your spine and round your back toward the ceiling. The posture should resemble that of a cat stretching its back.

Allow the crown of your head to fall toward the floor, but don't tuck your chin into your chest.

Inhale as you return to Cow Pose, and exhale as you return to Cat Pose.

Repeat this exercise 5–20 times more.

3) Crossover arm stretch

Crossover arm stretches are a great way to open up your chest and shoulders. You’ll need to face away from the door, place one hand on the frame of your door, then lift your other arm overhead until you feel a stretch in the chest area. Hold for 30 seconds before lowering back down and repeating on the other side—this time with both hands on both sides of your door frame.

This exercise can be done anywhere at any time—it doesn't matter if you have access to an appropriate wall or not!

4) Seated back twist

People with poor posture, restricted spinal mobility, and chronic lower back pain benefit greatly from seated back twists. Simple seated spinal twist poses can help you get rid of these symptoms with routine practice.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet together, arms at your sides.

Inhale deeply, then exhale as you raise both arms up to your chest with palms facing each other; bring your right arm out to the left. Stretch it towards your left shoulder as hard as you can. Maintain this position for a few seconds before returning to the center and repeating on the opposite side.

Repeat 10–12 times per side, holding 3–5 breaths in each position each time before moving on to the next one (each breath counts as 1 repetition).

5) Overhead triceps stretch

To widen the shoulders and upper back, try the overhead triceps stretch. It aids in increasing the range of motion and flexibility. Although stretching exercises are frequently disregarded, they are crucial for preserving muscle health.

To do the overhead triceps stretch,

Grab a resistance band (or towel) in each hand and extend your arms straight above you.

Bend at the elbows with wrists facing down and palms facing each other.

Keeping your arms straight and elbows pointing out to the sides, lift your hands above your head so that they're level with it or higher.

Pull your arms behind your head as far as they can go.

This stretch should open up your triceps. Hold this position for 10–15 seconds before lowering your hands back down to the starting position again.

Repeat five times on each side for the best results!

Conclusion

The best way to keep your body healthy and strong is by stretching. Stretching improves circulation, flexibility, and balance and can even help prevent injury. It’s also an easy way to improve your posture and relieve stress! Try these stretches without further ado, especially if you're feeling a bit stiff.

Edited by Babylona Bora