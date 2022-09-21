5 Best Weighted Sit-Ups to Build Impressive Abs

Weighted sit-ups are one of the most effective exercises to help build impressive abs.

It's a functional exercise that helps in boosting muscle mass with the activation of multiple muscle groups. Other benefits include boosting overall health, enhancing posture, reducing risk of back injury, and more.

Weighted Sit-Ups for Abs

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective weighted sit-ups exercises that can be included in yourworkout routine to get shredded abs:

1) Resistance Band Sit-Up

This exercise is a simple yet underrated weighted sit-up exercise. The addition of a resistance band helps with added intensity and isolation of the abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Secure your feet underneath the dumbbells with a resistance looped around a pole with both hands grasping the end of the resistance band, elbows folded on the sides, and palms facing towards you.

Position yourself with a flat back on the ground with your head close to the pole.

Bring your body into the seated position along with the band before assuming the starting position after a moment. Repeat.

2) Stability Ball Sit-Up

This is a dynamic weighted sit-up that involves tricky movements and requires certain in-built strength and balance.

How to do it?

Start off in the upright sitting position at the top of stability ball, with your feet pressed on the floor and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Position your mid-back on the stability ball as the rest of your body remains suspended in the air.

With an engaged abdominal and neck tucked inward, fold your body off the ball to assume the upright sitting position. Lower your body back to the starting position on the ball. Repeat.

3) Overhead Weighted Sit-Up

This weighted sit-up exercise places stress and tension on the abdominals. It also facilitates the strengthening and toning of the core muscles along with working the shoulders and back muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the standard sit-up position on the ground with your knees bent, back upright, and feet pressed on the floor.

With your arms straight, grasp the weight over your head.

Raise your body off the ground without hyperextending your arms towards the ceiling.

Bring your body back to its initial position after a while. Repeat.

4) Russian Twist Sit-Up

The Russian twist sit-up can help you target and activate the abdominal muscles in various ways, thanks to its isolation and twisting movements.

How to do it?

Start off in a lying position on the ground with your back flat and both legs together. Slightly bend your knees, and keep your toes pointed forward and feet flat on the ground.

Hook your feet to the dumbbells, and bend your elbows to the side with your fingers positioned on your temples.

With an engaged core, lift your torso off the ground so that it's angled at 45 degrees with the floor.

Gently rotate your torso to the left side before returning to the ground.

Immediately raise your body off the ground, and rotate it towards the right side. Repeat.

5) Medicine Ball Sit-Ups Pass

This is also one of the most intense and effective weighted sit-ups. It can help in strengthening the core muscles and targeting the arms and shoulders.

How to do it?

Start off in a lying position on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Grasp the medicine ball with your hand right over your chest.

Raise your upper body off the ground along with the medicine ball, and pass it either to your partner or spotter at the top movement.

Bring your body towards the ground without the ball to assume the initial position.

In the next rep, include the medicine ball. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned weighted sit-ups provide several benefits, including helping you build shredded abs. Other benefits include greater range of motion, improved posture, enhanced overall health, and more.

Considering the benefits provided by these weighed sit-ups, you should include them in your training splits.

