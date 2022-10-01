5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for Anxiety and Depression

Yoga is undoubtedly an amazing all-over workout. It combines poses with breathing and meditative movements and is an effective way to reduce anxiety and depression while promoting overall well-being and happiness. Regular practice of poses or asanas lowers blood pressure and also eases symptoms of depression, stress, and panic attacks. It not only helps relieve mental stress but is very useful in alleviating physical tension as well.

Although there are a number of yoga exercises for you to practice, some poses are particularly great for dealing with depression and anxiety. This article discusses the few most effective yoga poses that you can do to ease depression and calm your nervous system.

5 Best Yoga Exercises for Anxiety and Depression

Incorporate these asanas into your everyday routine and keep your mental health in top gear.

1. Child’s Pose

The child’s pose is considered to be one of the most comfortable poses that calms the brain and helps ease anxiety and stress. It stretches the hips and lower back muscles and allows the body to relax.

To do this pose:

Kneel and sit down on your heels with your big toes touching each other. Position your hands on your knees and spread your knees at hip distance. Bend your torso to the front and rest it in between your thighs. Keep your forehead on the floor and move your arms forward on either side of your head. Make sure to position your palms facing down and stay in the posture for as long as you can.

2. Upward-Facing Dog

The upward-facing dog pose in yoga helps cure mild depression and fatigue. It is a rejuvenating asana that releases all the trapped stress in your body and awakens your mind.

To do this pose:

Lie on the mat with your face down and legs facing downward a few inches apart. Position your palms near your chest facing down and closer to your ribs. Slowly lift your torso and straighten your legs and arms a few inches off the floor. Firmly press the top part of your feet into the floor and make sure to keep your head straight and upward. Keep your shoulders away from your ears and stay in this posture for a few minutes.

3. Plow Pose

Plow pose eases the strain and pain in your back and improves your overall posture. This yoga pose helps calm the mind, offers a good stretch, alleviates stress, and keeps insomnia and headaches away.

To do this pose:

Lie straight on your back on the mat with your arms on your side. Lift both your legs off the floor at a 90-degree angle and put your hands on your hips to use them as support. Slowly lift your hips toward your chest and bring them down over your head, trying to reach the floor. Place your toes firmly on the floor if you can and make sure your thighs are straight. Move your hands from your hips and straighten them forward on the floor.

4. Fish Pose

The fish pose is an amazing backbend that helps ease tightness in the back and chest and also offers great stress relief.

To do this pose:

Sit tall with your legs extended out in front of you. Position your hands under your butts and keep your palms facing down. Squeeze your elbows and widen your chest as you lean back slightly onto your elbows and forearms. Press your arms firmly to the floor to keep your chest lifted. You can keep your head on a cushion or block or simply allow it to hang back towards the ground. Hold this posture for as long as it’s comfortable and then relax.

5. Reclining Bound Angle Pose

This relaxing and rejuvenating yoga pose helps you let go of stress and promotes calmness. To make this pose more comfortable, you can place a cushion or block under your back.

To do this pose:

Lie straight on your back with your knees open wide and the soles of your feet together. Put one hand on your stomach and the other on your chest while focusing on your breath. Stay in this pose for as long as you can and breathe deeply for a few seconds.

Bottom Line

Each of the aforementioned yoga exercises is safe and suitable for all fitness levels. However, it is still best to consult a doctor before starting these poses to determine your health status and possible risks. This is particularly important for people who have existing conditions.

Poll : 0 votes