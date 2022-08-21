5 Best Yoga Exercises to Become More Flexible

Yoga exercises are one of the best ways to become more flexible, as they help in strengthening muscles and building greater mobility.

Increasing flexibility has a lot of benefits, including relieving muscle tightness in the body, boosting blood flow, releasing stress, and improving posture. Flexibility also significantly reduces the likelihood of injury by increasing the range of motion and boosting muscle recovery.

Yoga Exercises to Become More Flexible

We have curated a list of the five best yoga exercises you can include in your workout routine to become more flexible:

1) Head to Knee Pose or Janu Sirasana

The head-to-knee is one of the most dynamic yoga exercises to help you become more flexible by stretching the body. This exercise also helps in toning the core region.

How to do it?

Assume the sitting position on the ground with an erect back before straightening your left leg in front of you. Bend your opposite knee towards the side with your right foot pressing onto the left inner thigh.

Bring your arms overhead, and fold forward towards your left leg while bending at your hips. You can hold your outstretched leg with your hands, or place them on the floor beside your leg. Hold the pose for a few moments before releasing. Change legs, and repeat.

2) Dancer Pose or Natarajasana

The dancer pose is one of the tricky yoga exercises, but it helps build immense flexibility by providing a deep stretch. This exercise also helps in enhancing body posture by counteracting slouching.

How to do it?

Start off in the standing position with your feet placed together. With one leg pressed onto the floor, bring the other one backward while bending at your knees.

Raise your bent leg while slightly leaning forward behind you such that the upper leg is parallel to the floor. Grab the ball from your feet with your hands on the same side by bending your elbows as they're pointed towards the ceiling. Bring your other arm, and do the same. Hold the pose as long as you can before releasing.

3) Plow Pose or Halasana

The plow pose is one of the most effective yoga exercises to help improve flexibility by enhancing joint mobility and strengthening the muscles.

How to do it?

Lie with your back flat and face up, with your arms on the side and palms pressing onto the ground. Bring your legs straight up so that your body is at a 90-degree angle. Start moving your legs to bring them over your head, and position your hands on the lower back. Hold the pose for about a minute before releasing and rolling back on the ground.

4) Low Lunge or Anjaneyasana

The low lunge is one of the most efficient yoga exercises for boosting flexibility and body balance.

How to do it?

Start off in the standing position with an elongated back. Bend your left knee while kneeling on your right knee, with your right foot pressed onto the floor in front.

With your arms overhead, lengthen your spine along your head, and bend it backward by pushing it onto your left hip. Hold the position for a few moments before releasing and swapping legs. Repeat.

5) Butterfly Pose or Baddha Konasana

The butterfly fly pose is an effective yoga exercise, improving flexibility by targeting the pelvic and hip region. This exercise provides a deep stretch and also helps in relieving tight muscles and stress.

How to do it?

Assume the seated position on the ground, with your knees bent sideways and the soles of the feet touching together. Keep your back upright and core engaged before holding your feet with your palms. Sowly lower your upper body towards the feet till you feel stretched. Release, and bring your torso back to the center. Repeat.

Bottom Line

Regularly practicing the aforementioned exercises can help you become more flexible, and enhance body balance and coordination. These exercises also provide other benefits, such as improving digestion, strengthening muscles, toning the body, and boosting mental well-being.

However, it's important that you do these exercises at your own pace with a better understanding of how your body responds to them.

You should never rush through the workouts. Always incorporate the correct stance required for these exercises to reap the maximum benefits and avoid unwanted injuries. If you experience pain or any uneasiness while doing these exercises, stop immediately, and consult a medical professional.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav