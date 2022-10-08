5 Best Yoga Exercises That You Must Do for Your PCOS

PCOS, short for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, commonly affects women, and is an endocrine condition that causes persistent acne, irregular periods, androgen excess, or too much male hormones (yes, ladies secrete male hormones as well). Sadly, there is currently no cure for PCOS, but there are several strategies to manage, avoid, or control it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 6-12% of women in their reproductive years have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. You will be surprised to learn that one natural way to manage PCOS is through yoga.

Yoga, breathing, and physical movements help build lean muscles and promote flexibility. All reproductive tissues and cells receive better blood circulation and oxygen supply as a result. Women with PCOS, consequently, experience an improvement in their reproductive function. Yoga positions also, according to research, lessen symptoms like irregular menstruation, obesity, hypertension, and glucose intolerance.

Read on to find out more about how you can manage PCOS with yoga.

Best Yoga Exercises for PCOS

Here is a list of some of the best yoga poses for PCOS:

1) Butterfly pose

A simple and straightforward PCOS yoga pose is the butterfly position. This position encourages your body to relax. The tension and discomfort associated with menstruation is also reduced.

Instructions:

Sit upright with your legs apart and your back straight.

Then, bend your knees and draw your feet together while squeezing the heels together.

For the next minute, begin to slowly and elegantly flail both legs in the manner of a butterfly.

2) Cobra pose

The Cobra pose is a basic and straightforward yoga Asana for PCOS that can help women of all ages. This position calms the stomach and allows it to operate normally, which promotes the health of your ovaries.

Instructions:

Your legs should be together as you lay on your tummy with your toes flat on the ground.

Put your elbows close to your torso and your hands under your shoulders.

Raise your head and torso off the floor as you take a deep breath.

Maintain as much of an arch in your back as you can while holding your body up with both hands.

Lift your head and take in as much of your surroundings as you can.

While breathing regularly, keep your shoulders lowered and away from your ears.

After waiting for 30 seconds, resume your starting position.

3) Bow pose

The abdominal muscles can be strengthened with the help of this simple yet very effective stance. Since it puts pressure on the abdomen, it is a useful position for people with gas and digestive issues. Problems with digestion may also arise in PCOS patients.

Instructions:

Use a soft surface, such as a yoga mat, and lie flat on your stomach.

Slowly bend your knees.

Try to grasp the ankles by slowly extending your arms backward.

As much as you can, now carefully raise your chest off the floor.

Elevate the upper body off the floor while utilizing the tension in the arms and legs.

After a brief period of holding the stance, release it.

4) Garland pose

Garland's pose helps the digestive system, which is crucial if you have PCOS and are prone to bloating and indigestion.

Instructions:

Start by taking a tall posture with your feet spaced just beyond hip width.

Next, make namaskar mudra by clasping your hands in front of your chest and bending your toes slightly outward.

Taking a big breath in, start to softly bend your knees while lowering your hip to the floor.

Press your thighs open with your upper arms once your hip is a few inches off the ground.

Squeeze both of your thighs inward at the same time to elevate your hips.

Maintain a straight torso and a raised chest.

Straighten your shoulders and hold for 8-10 breaths.

5) Child’s pose

A child's pose helps to reduce stress as it calms the central nervous system. Additionally, it eases PMS symptoms, menstrual cramps, and lower back tightness while restoring normal blood flow to the entire body.

Instructions:

Sit on your heels while kneeling on the yoga mat, keeping your knees about hip-width apart.

Now, stoop forward from the waist and lower your head until it touches the floor in front of you.

Between your thighs, place your torso.

As you relax your shoulders towards the floor, place your hands at the sides of your torso on the ground.

Spend between 30 and 60 seconds relaxing in this position.

Wrapping Up

Science has shown that yoga can help PCOS patients reduce stress and cleanse their bodies. Additionally, it is a simple and enjoyable method to add exercise to your regular routine. The main focus should be on maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes sufficient rest, regular exercise, and a balanced diet.

