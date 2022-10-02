5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises to Fire Up Your Glutes

It's crucial to have strong glutes for a safe and healthy yoga practice. Fortunately, there are many yoga poses for glutes that can help you create a stronger booty. Many do yoga to relax and stretch after a long day at work. Another problem that can arise from sitting at a desk all day is tight glutes.

Yoga often includes postures that require you to press into the floor with your legs and feet to remain standing, as well as single-leg weight-bearing postures. These movements work the glutes, a muscle often used in yoga.

Best Yoga Exercises for Glutes

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Chair Pose

Chair pose is one of the most common yoga postures to include in your practice. Focus on contracting your glutes by tightening them as if you were climbing stairs. If that's not possible, try sitting back into a squat instead, and slowly stand up again. Remember to breathe.

Here's how you do this yoga posture:

Begin with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides.

Inhale as you lift your arms up and raise your hips, but keep the knees bent.

Sink down into a squatting position, keeping the knees, feet and toes parallel to each other.

Your butt should be tucked under and back straight in one long line.

Keeping the weight in your heels, sink down while keeping sight of your toes in front of you -- making sure the knees are not going over the toes.

2) Warrior I Pose

It may a simple yoga pose, but when done correctly, it can tone every single part of the body, especially the butt. A great tip is to activate the back leg and lift it up. That will strengthen and lift your butt over time.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet about 3-4 feet apart, facing forward, and turn your back foot at a 45-degree angle.

The heels should be lined up with the front of your mat.

Squeeze your hips forward as you lift your torso and straighten your spine.

Bend the front knee till your thigh is parallel to the floor, keeping it over your heel as much as possible.

Reach both arms straight up at shoulder-width distance from each other.

Gaze forward, and relax your neck.

3) Warrior III

It's great for strengthening the glutes and thighs. To get the most out of this posture, make sure to keep your grounded leg engaged and lifted leg as high as possible. That will activate the glutes more.

How to do it?

From Warrior 1 or Crescent Pose, lean over the front thigh.

Lift your back leg while keeping it straight, so that it's parallel to the floor.

Keep your gaze forward, and without collapsing in your back, lift your back leg till it's parallel with the floor.

Your grounded leg should be straight, strong, and perpendicular to the floor.

4) Upward Facing Dog

It's great for toning the glutes and strengthening the back. It also tones the wrists, arms, and spine. The next time you need to wake up in a hurry, try this yoga posture first thing in the morning.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor, with your belly and legs pressed together, and toes flat on the mat.

Put your palms down flat on the floor beneath your shoulders. Press into all ten toes and your palms to lift everything up off the floor except for your feet and hands.

Roll your shoulders back, and keep your gaze focused straight ahead.

5) Bridge Pose

It's a backbend that's recommended for beginners. It's also great for chronic pain, but remember not to squeeze your buttox while doing this pose. Instead, let the natural support from the glutes help shape and strengthen the bum over time.

Here's how you do it:

Lying on your back, bend your knees, and bring your feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart.

Slowly lift your hips off the floor pushing your pelvis up to create a strong curvature in your lower back.

You can keep your hands to your side, or interlace the fingers beneath your lower back.

Roll your shoulders under your chest, and press through the balls of your feet.

Takeaway

Yoga is an effective way to strengthen the glutes and improve posture and balance. You can even use yoga as a form of weight loss and to optimize your style in the clothing department.

Yoga classes are an excellent way to stay active, develop endurance, balance and flexibility. Moreover, improved posture from yoga can boost your confidence and make you look good.

