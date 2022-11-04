5 Best Yoga Poses & Exercises to Get Ready for Fall Season

Chill in the air? Feeling under the weather? It's time to bring out the yoga poses and exercises that will make your body ready for fall season.

Even though the winds of change bring fall like clockwork, our mind and body aren't always ready for the change in weather or temperature. We may end up feeling a little under the weather or even a little ungrounded from stress.

Believe it or not, the best thing we can do in the fall is to connect with the earth and ground our mind and body. If we don't, we might keep getting sick with some of the usual signs of the season.

Yoga Poses to Relieve Fall Symptoms

Have you ever felt nervous, anxious, or couldn't concentrate? Feeling some pain in your bones and joints? What about skin that's dry or itchy or even ringing in the ears?

These are just a few signs that your 'Vata' might be out of balance. This is where a little self-care, healthy diet, and the right kind of yoga poses can help keep your balance during the winds of change in the fall.

So, if you have any of the above symptoms, try a yoga practice that includes some grounding yoga poses, like forward bends, whocj allow the body and mind to relax. Or standing poses that make you feel balanced all over, twists that help clean and release toxins from the body, and of course, some Pranayama and meditation, which also help to calm and balance the mind and body.

Yoga Poses for Fall Season

Check out the following five yoga exercises that can make you ready for the fall season.

1) Standing Forward Bend

This forward stretch strengthens and stretches the back muscles, making them stronger and more flexible.

To do this yoga pose:

Keeping your back straight, put your hands on your hips, and take a deep breath to do this pose.

As you let your breath out, reach your hands up, and bend your body forward.

As you keep bending, put your hands on the ground near your feet.

Grab the feet to make it easier.

After 10-15 seconds, use your abs to get out of the stance.

Make sure that the knees don't bend.

2) Seated Forward Bend

Also known as the paschimottanasana, it's a great yoga pose for the organs in the abdomen. This pose can help them work better and ease digestive problems. It can also help you get rid of belly fat and control your periods.

To do this yoga asana:

Start by sitting on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you and hands by your sides.

Make sure your core is engaged and back is straight.

Try to touch your toes with your hands out in front of you.

If you like where you are, try not to move.

Hold this position for about five minutes, and go back to where you started.

Do that about ten times.

3) Half Lord of the Fish

Also called the ardha matsyendrasana, this yoga pose is one of the best ways to clean the body. It can make your blood flow, help you digest better, get rid of toxins, and make your body less acidic.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by sitting up straight and stretching your legs out in front of you.

Keep your hands at your sides and back straight.

Bend your left knee, and bring your left foot close to your pelvis, like you would when your legs are crossed.

Bend your right knee, and put your right foot on top of your left knee.

Your left knee should be close to where your right foot is.

Turn your upper body, and cross your left arm over your right knee.

Your right arm can stay by your side or behind your back.

Hold this position for about a minute, and go back to where you started.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Head to Knee Pose

This is one of the best ways to stretch the hamstrings and back while sitting.

To do this yoga pose:

Sit on the floor with your feet together and legs spread out.

Bend your right knee, and move the bottom of your right foot close to your left thigh.

Exhaling as you bend at the hips, lower your torso slowly, and reach for your left foot.

Keep the pose for 30-60 seconds, and switch sides.

5) Triangle Pose

This standing yoga pose stretches the hips, hamstrings, calves, chest, shoulders, and spine. It's also a great way to strengthen the knees, thighs, and ankles.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand on the long side of the mat.

Put your palms down, and raise your arms so that they're parallel to the floor.

Point your right foot towards the front of your mat, and turn it at an angle.

The angle of the left foot should be 45 degrees to the right, and both heels should be on the same line.

Take a deep breath as you face the right leg.

As you bend forward and reach for a wall at the top of your mat, take a deep breath in.

When you can't go any further forward, let out a breath and extend. On the other side, do the same thing.

Takeaway

If the 'vata' of fall makes you move too much to slow down for a physical yoga practice, try sitting still for a few minutes and focusing on your breath. If you can, do ththatis outside where you can feel the weather on your skin.

When the winds of change blow and affect your body and mind, use yoga to stay grounded. You may find that seasonal symptoms don't affect you as much.

