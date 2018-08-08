Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Best Yoga Poses For Men

Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    08 Aug 2018, 23:00 IST

National Yoga Championships Held In New York

Yoga enhances the cardiovascular health of the body while also working on improving the overall body strength. Yoga stretches complement weight lifting exercises and play a crucial role in muscle building and developing the flexibility and stability of the body.

Moreover, the breathing movements executed while performing yoga are quintessential in improving the strength of the lungs. It is interesting to note that with a wide range of yoga poses, one could target a multitude of muscles, which are required for the proper functioning of the body.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six best yoga poses that men could add to their daily routine.

#1 Bridge Pose - Setu Bandasana


The bridge pose targets the abdominal muscles, and the hamstrings and the glutes in the legs.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position and place your hands on the side, parallel to the body. Ensure that feet are close to each other while performing this exercise.

Step 2: Bend your knees and plant the feet firmly on the floor. Raise your hips and the torso while keeping your head and shoulders steadily on the floor.

Step 3: Hold for 30 seconds and return to the initial position.

Repeat the pose for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: People facing difficulties lifting their hips off the floor could take the support of an elevated platform while performing the exercise.

#2 Chair Pose - Utkatasana


The chair pose is a beginner-level exercise that activates the core while also targeting the muscles in the lower body. With its simple motion, the exercise could be performed by people of different age groups and diverse skill levels.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet close to each other, and position your arms overhead in a fully extended position. Ensure that the torso is straight throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Lower your body by bending the knees. Slightly bend forward using your hips to apply pressure on the abdomen region.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for 30 seconds and return to the starting position.

Repeat the stretch for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: People having knee problems should exercise caution while performing the chair pose.

Next up: Low Lunge

Kredy
ANALYST
